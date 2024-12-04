NASA needs your help to rescue stranded astronauts; will pay $20,000 for the best plan: How to apply

NASA is welcoming innovators to help develop a life-saving Lunar Rescue System for astronauts stranded on the Moon. The organisation is ready to roll out up to $20,000 for the best design to safely transport a fully suited astronaut across the rugged lunar landscape. As part of its Artemis missions, the space agency is tackling the challenges of extreme temperatures, rough terrain, and bulky spacesuits. Pic- The Canadian lunar rover will fly as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. (Photo by Alexis Aubin / AFP)(AFP)

But, if you have a groundbreaking idea for the ultimate rescue, here's your chance to contribute and win big. The competition is open until January 23, 2025, and submissions can be made through the HeroX portal.

NASA offers $20,000 for a plan to rescue stranded astronauts

NASA has promised a generous reward for the best plan as part of its $45,000 prize pool for the South Pole Safety Challenge: Lunar Rescue System, according to The Sun. With the Artemis mission set for September 2026, the space agency is concerned about the potential scenario of an astronaut being incapacitated and stranded on the Moon. In such an emergency, a crewmate would need a dependable method to safely transport the astronaut back to the lunar lander.

"In the unforgiving lunar environment, the possibility of an astronaut crewmember becoming incapacitated due to unforeseen circumstances (injury, medical emergency, or a mission-related accident) is a critical concern," Sarah Duglas from NASA said, according to The Sun.

What is the Lunar Rescue System challenge?

Experts from NASA say that while the location has been chosen with the hope that astronauts can use water-ice trapped in dark craters, the main concern is the Moon's surface. It's covered with rocks, some as big as 20 meters across, and craters that range from 1 to 30 meters wide, which makes moving around difficult, even in the best conditions.

The task is to design a plan that can transport fully suited astronauts at least two kilometers up a 20-degree slope without a rover while dealing with the harsh conditions of the lunar south pole. This astronaut, wearing a heavy spacesuit, will weigh much less on the Moon due to lower gravity, but it's still too heavy for another astronaut to carry.

Given the weight and the challenging terrain, a manual carry isn't practical. Therefore, a technological solution is necessary to overcome these obstacles. "The solution must perform effectively in the Moon’s extreme South Pole environment and operate independently of a lunar rover," NASA explained.

How to apply?

You can apply or submit your application via the HeroX portal, where the organisation usually posts its public challenge. Entries are open till January 25. The submitted plans will be evaluated and judged by a panel of NASA’s experts and engineers. Criteria such as the weight, ease, and impact on the astronaut’s new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Suit will be considered. For more information, you can visit the official website.