NASA warns massive 53-foot asteroid to fly close to Earth on New Years Eve; check timing and key details here

A massive, house-sized asteroid is set to come close to Earth on New Year's Eve, confirmed NASA scientist. This will be the second space rock to pass very close to Earth in December. The 2024 asteroid AV2 belongs to the group of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs), which are entities of scientific significance due to their near orbits around the Earth.

2024 AV2 close approach details

The 2024 AV2 asteroid is scheduled to come close to Earth on December 31 at 9:17 AM IST. The 53-foot-long asteroid looks like a massive aircraft. On December 31, it will be nearest at 2:47 AM GMT. The asteroid is expected to move at 28,227 km per hour. At its closest point, it will be 2,580,000 kilometers away, approximately 6.7 times the distance between the Moon and Earth.

2024 AV2 a threat to Earth?

It is too small to be classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid,” which is the term used to describe asteroids larger than 492 feet that travel within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth.

NASA stated that 2024 AV2 poses no hazard to Earth despite its close encounter. Friction would likely force an asteroid of this size to split apart if it were to ever enter Earth's atmosphere, leaving the surface largely unharmed.

Continuous observation is necessary because even minor alterations in an asteroid's trajectory may provide risks in the future.

How will NASA monitor 2024 AV2

According to NASA, its Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) uses cutting-edge technology to monitor asteroids like 2024 AV2.

Advanced telescopes and missions such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, and NEOWISE give extensive data to ensure accurate estimates and early warnings.

The next missions like the NEO Surveyor, scheduled to launch in 2028, aim to enhance the ability to detect in a bid to assist NASA to handle potential threats.