Nashville plane crash: Single-engine aircraft bursts into flames along Interstate 40, killing all 5 aboard

Five people aboard a single-engine plane died after the aircraft crashed along Interstate 40 in Nashville, Tennesse. Authorities said that the tragic accident occurred just a few miles short of the airport as the plane tried to reach for an emergency landing, per AP. Emergency officials work the scene of a fatal small plane crash alongside Interstate 40 near mile marker 202, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said that the pilot made an emergency call to John C. Tune Airport around 7:40 pm on Monday. The plane was given clearance to make an emergency landing after engine trouble had been reported.

However, the pilot shortly sent a radio message saying that the aircraft would not be able to make it to the airport. The plane burst into flames and crashed in a grassy median near the highway, behind a Costco on the city’s westside. The crash scene was about 3 miles (4.8 kilometres) south of the general aviation airport, per the outlet.

“It appears that everyone on board perished,” Aaron said of the accident. “According to some witness information, their plane was obviously in distress as it was coming over the interstate right before it hit the ground. I think he was having significant issues keeping the aircraft under control,” he added.

Police released a statement early Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that said, “A single-engine airplane has crashed off the eastbound lanes of I-40 just past the Charlotte Pk exit. Several persons on board are deceased. Work continues to determine from where the plane originated.”

The department further added that the Federal Aviation Administration was at the scene, and the National Transportation Safety Board planned to arrive on Tuesday. “5 persons on board the airplane perished in the crash. The FAA is on scene. The NTSB will arrive later today,” the tweet reads.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell issued a statement on X after the crash saying, “Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of all those on board the single-engine aircraft that crashed near Interstate 40 this evening.”

Nashville International Airport spokesperson Stacey Nickens said the aircraft left Mount Sterling, Kentucky, around 7:19 p.m. and was set to arrive at John C. Tune Airport in Nashville around 7:43 p.m., the outlet adds.

“There were no injuries to drivers on the interstate, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney said. Authorities said no vehicles or buildings on the ground were damaged.”