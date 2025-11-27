National Guard shooting: Eyewitnesses describe terrifying scene in DC, ‘Five shots and then everybody was running’

Eyewitnesses have described the scene of the shooting of two members of the West Virginia National Guardsmen in Washington, DC, which left them in critical condition. The suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, CBS News reported, citing sources. The targeted attack, which took place just blocks from the White House on Wednesday, November 26, occurred after 2:15 pm (local time) near the corner of 17th and I Streets NW. Law enforcement officers secure the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Two National Guardsmen were shot in downtown Washington near the White House and a suspect is in custody, officials said Wednesday. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The shooting took place in a high-security zone close to the White House perimeter. The suspect suffered gunshot wounds, and was taken into custody at the scene.

‘Everybody was running’

Two eyewitnesses told WUSA that five shots rang out during the shooting. “Five shots and then everybody was running,” the witness said. “Two shots and then three came probably 30 seconds behind them.”

Another eyewitness said she saw “a lot of little children running up the street.” The woman, who was in an Uber during her lunch break, said that around 2:15 pm she “heard ‘boom, boom’ two times.”

She said, “I look out the window and I see both sides of the street, a lot of little children running up the street and adults. So then I heard ‘help, help’ two times but I was so focused on the little children — they looked like they were 5-years-old — that the little children were OK, I didn’t look to see who yelled ‘help, help’ two times.”

The witness added that National Guardsmen told her Uber driver to turn around.

‘Terrible to see this happen’

Ryaan Aqid, a 21-year-old Cornell student, was in town visiting Washington, DC, for the Thanksgiving holiday when he witnessed the chaos. Aqid heard gunshots while walking back to his hotel from getting a sandwich at Potbelly.

Aqid said he hid behind chairs in Farragut Square while the gunshots rang out. He later saw a person with his hands behind his back on his stomach, who he believes may have been the shooter, according to CNN. He said at least one person was holding him down.

Aqid said he saw someone administering CPR, but he was unable to see who was being treated.

Michael Ryan, a Washington, DC resident, said he was headed to lunch in the area when he saw a National Guard wounded. “They were giving him first aid, trying to resuscitate him,” he told reporters.

Ryan also saw a man pinned on the ground by law enforcement, who were shouting at him not to get up.

Ryan said he initially thought the gunshots were construction noises. “We walked back and I saw broken glass at the bus stop and then that’s when we heard people yelling to stay down,” he added.

“It’s terrible to see this happen in the city that I grew up in. Terrible to see that National Guard members were involved with this, and apparently were seriously hurt,” said Ryan.

Meanwhile, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said he “just spoke to” President Donald Trump about the shooting and the two victims. He assured that Trump and the state of West Virginia “stand behind” the National Guard following the tragedy. He referred to the shooting as “an act of unspeakable violence.”

“We’re going to keep working to make sure that justice is served,” Morrisey said in a video statement published on his official YouTube channel, adding that his prayers are with “the brave service members, their families and the units who are enduring this terrible tragedy.”