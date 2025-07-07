NC: Lake Michael Dam failure risk prompts evacuation order in Mebane, Alamance County amid flash floods

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for Mebane in Alamance County, North Carolina, due to concerns over a possible failure at Lake Michael Dam. Flash floods in Mebane, Alamance County, North Carolina.(Representational Image/ Getty Images via AFP)

Alamance County Emergency Management issued the alert on Sunday, stating, "VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER due to the possibility of Lake Michael Dam failure. At this time this is a VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER for areas downstream of Lake Michael Dam, including Retriever Ln, Lake Michael Way, and Broad Oak Dr. If you are evacuating, the Mebane Arts Center is open and available for evacuees.”

Flash Flood Warning Issued

The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued Flash Flood Warnings until 2:00 AM EDT for:

Alamance County, NC

Chatham County, NC

Southwestern Durham County, NC

Southern Orange County, NC

Eastern Randolph County, NC

The alert states, “At 10:32 p.m. EDT, Widespread flash flooding is ongoing across much of Orange, Alamance and Chatham Counties this evening as rainfall amounts of 4 to 7 inches have been observed in the area with localized amounts in excess of 8 inches. Numerous water rescues have occurred this evening and some homes flooded. Please do not travel unless absolutely necessary. It is very difficult to see the dangers of flooding at night."

Areas Affected Include:

Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Carrboro, Mebane, Goldston, Elon, Gibsonville, Liberty, Haw River, Ramseur, Franklinville, Swepsonville, Alamance, Staley, and Sutphin.

Chapel Hill Among Hardest Hit by Flash Floods

The Town of Chapel Hill was one of the hardest-hit areas during Sunday’s flash flooding across central North Carolina. Videos shared on social media show several streets and neighborhoods completely submerged under rising waters.

As of 9:40 p.m. EDT, the following roads in Chapel Hill were reported closed due to flooding -

1800 E. Franklin Street

Hillsborough Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bolinwood Drive

The 200 block of S. Estes Drive

The 200 block of S. Elliott Road

Estes Drive at Library Drive

Fordham Boulevard at Elliott Road

Fordham Boulevard at Cleland Drive

Fordham Boulevard at Brandon Road

Raleigh Road at Country Club Road

500 block of Umstead Drive