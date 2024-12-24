Netizens unravel why no NYC bystander tried to save burning woman as AOC's response draws flak: ‘The prosecution of…’

Amidst the ongoing outrage over the NYC subway tragedy, Internet celebrity Nick Sortor revealed how Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez's staff reacted when he approached them to seek her reaction on the death of a woman who was burned alive by an illegal immigrant. Suspect Sebastian Zapeta reportedly entered the United States in 2018 as a Guatemalan immigrant. Calling AOC the “worst” Congress member, Nick Sortor said that “her lack of action is costing the lives of innocent New Yorkers.”(C-Span)

He claimed AOC's team forcefully halted him from questioning her about the horrific incident. The footage went viral after AOC was seen directing Nick Sorter not to touch her. On the other hand, Sortor too requested AOC team to avoid coming closer to him while he was filming the footage.

“Your district is really suffering under the pressure of the border crisis. Are you talking to the Biden administration about fixing the border crisis?” Nick Sortor asked AOC as she greeted his camera. However, she did not respond to his question.

According to Nick Sortor, AOC initially accused Daniel Penny of making subways hazardous before evading his inquiry on the most recent occurrence.

AOC blames Daniel Penny

Sharing the clip of his encounter with AOC, Sortor wrote on X, “I confronted AOC at the Capitol over her refusal to condemn the Biden Migrant Crisis, which led to a migrant setting an innocent woman on fire today.”

“AOC blamed DANIEL PENNY for subways being unsafe, and encourages even MORE unvetted migrants to pour across the border. She responded by falsely accusing me of assault, and even got the Capitol Police involved, who agreed I never touched her,” he added.

Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, is facing charges of criminally reckless murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with homeless man Jordan Neely's death. Hechoked Neelyfor several minutes after he boarded a subway vehicle acting strangely in May 2023, as per officials. Witnesses reported that Neely was ranting and acting in a weird way when Penny placed him in a chokehold after he got into a subway car on an uptown F train at the Second Avenue stop.

Social media miss Daniel Penny as women set on fire

Social media users noted that no one assisted the woman because nobody intended to be prosecuted like Penny.

“Too bad a Daniel Penny wasn't there to stop it,” Laura Loomer wrote on X.

“Daniel Penny would've saved this woman's life from this man who allegedly ended it,” one X user user said.

“The city made it clear, if you try to help people in danger on the subways you will prosecuted and treated as a criminal. Welcome to the dystopian nightmare of modern New York,” another added, in reference to Penny.