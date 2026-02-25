New York flights cancelled as major blizzard hits Northeast with 60 cm of snow

New York flights cancelled in massive numbers as a historic blizzard battered the Northeast United States, dumping nearly 60 centimeters of snow across the metropolitan region and crippling air travel at the city’s three major airports. The storm, described as a bomb cyclone, has caused severe travel disruptions and power outages across the Northeast, with authorities warning of continued challenges ahead. (Bloomberg)

More than 1,300 flights into or out of New York were scrapped Tuesday as the powerful winter storm - described by forecasters as a “classic bomb cyclone/nor’easter” - brought fierce winds, whiteout conditions and coastal flooding to the region.

New York flights cancelled at JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports hardest hit include John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware:

– 426 flights were cancelled at JFK

– LaGuardia saw an extraordinary 98% departure cancellation rate

– Newark and Boston reported widespread operational paralysis

Despite JFK remaining technically “open,” heavy snowfall made it impossible to maintain regular flight schedules. Across the United States, more than 5,706 flights were cancelled Monday, with over 2,000 additional cancellations reported Tuesday.

By Wednesday, nationwide disruptions appeared to ease slightly, with around 150 flights grounded. However, authorities warned that New York flights cancelled numbers could rise again as another weather system approaches.

Passengers are strongly advised to check airline apps and official airport websites before heading to terminals. Major airlines have issued winter travel waivers for impacted airports.

State of emergency declared New York City is experiencing its largest winter storm since 2003. Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a local state of emergency as snow blanketed all five boroughs, triggering a temporary ban on non-essential vehicles.

The city spread 143 million pounds (65 million kilograms) of salt by Tuesday evening and hired 3,500 emergency shovelers at $30 per hour to clear streets and bus stops.

Central Park recorded significant snow accumulation, contributing to travel chaos and transit disruptions. Emergency services were required to use snow chains as plows worked around the clock.

Beyond airports: Power cuts, transit disruptions The storm’s impact extended far beyond airports:

– Hundreds of thousands lost power across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware and Rhode Island

– Around 173,000 customers in Massachusetts remained without electricity early Wednesday

– Public transport in New York resumed gradually, but with delays and route changes

– Some rail services remained suspended

– Subways and buses are operating on modified schedules, and commuters were warned about black ice as freezing temperatures persist.

Fatality reported amid blizzard In Newport, Rhode Island, a 21-year-old university student was found unconscious in a snow-covered vehicle and later pronounced dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning, police said. Authorities urged residents to avoid running vehicles in enclosed or snow-blocked areas.

More snow possible The National Weather Service warned that an Alberta Clipper system moving from the Great Lakes could bring additional light snow and freezing rain midweek. While not expected to be as severe, it could cause slick roads and further delays.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect for parts of the Northeast Corridor, including New York City and Boston, with wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph in some areas.

For now, travelers should prepare for continued disruption as New York flights cancelled remains one of the biggest travel crises of the winter season.