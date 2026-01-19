New York flights disrupted at major airports amid winter storm over the weekend: Here’s all you need to know

Hundreds of flights at New York area airports were disrupted over the weekend as a powerful storm system moved through the region. The system brought in winter weather that snarled air travel and prompted warnings from forecasters. A storm system caused extensive flight disruptions at New York airports with numerous delays and cancellations. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Flights disrupted at major New York airports According to Newsweek, flight disruptions mounted across the region on Sunday, January 18, with John F. Kennedy International Airport reporting at least 193 delays and 124 cancellations. LaGuardia Airport recorded 131 delayed flights and 112 cancellations, while Newark Liberty International Airport saw 251 delays and 14 cancellations, according to data from New York City Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service's New York forecast office said on Sunday that the region is expected to experience two rounds of snowfall. According to forecasters, areas north and west of New York City are expected to experience the first wave, with snowfall beginning earlier in the day. After a short break in activity, snowfall rates are expected to increase late afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

NYC Emergency Management wrote, “If you are flying, check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time,” on X.

Chilling weather forecast for Monday Forecasters said Sunday's storm is expected to bring roughly 2.5 to 4 inches of snow to New York City, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures early in the week. Cold air is forecast to arrive on Monday night, with lows in the teens and daytime highs near 25 degrees on Tuesday, before temperatures hover in the 20s and 30s, as reported by The New York Post.

Plunging temperatures are expected to refreeze lingering snow and slush, creating additional travel hazards.