NFL 2025 strength of schedule: Good news for 49ers, New Orleans; Giants in trouble

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 14, 2025 09:14 PM IST

The New York Giants are set to have the toughest road to playoffs in the 2025 season

The 2025 NFL schedule features 272 games across 18 weeks. As the full schedule releases on Wednesday, we found that the New York Giants could have the toughest path to Super Bowl 2026. The San Francisco 49ers, who had a blowout 2024 season, have a much easier road. 

San Francisco 49ers have an easier path to NFL 2025 playoffs(AP)
San Francisco 49ers have an easier path to NFL 2025 playoffs(AP)

This year, three games on each team's schedule will be based on its placement within the division last year. This gives division winners a tougher path. 

We already know that the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles for the opening night of the season on September 4. The Kansas City Chiefs have also picked up a couple of holiday games. 

Why the New York Giants have the toughest 2025 schedule

Based on the 2024 records of their opponents, the Giants will have to pull up their socks from the get-go. Brian Daboll and co are stacked up against defending Super Bowl champs Philadelphia Eagles, NFC runner-up Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. They open the season against Jalen Hurts and co. 

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, the Giants' offseason changes are also making it tougher for them. 

Why the 2025 schedule is easy on the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints

The 49ers could be on the road to redemption. After a nightmare 2024 season, Kyle Shanahan and co have the easiest 2025 schedule by both 2024 opponents' records and 2025 opponents' projected wins. The team has six games against division rivals in the NFC West, four against the NFC South and four against the AFC South. Same goes with the New Orleans Saints. 

NFL strength of schedule based on opponents’ 2024 win percentage

1. New York Giants: .574

T-2. Chicago Bears: .571

T-2. Detroit Lions: .571

4. Philadelphia Eagles: .561

T-5. Dallas Cowboys: .557

T-5. Green Bay Packers: .557

T-5. Minnesota Vikings: .557

8. Washington Commanders: .550

9. Baltimore Ravens: .533

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: .526

T-11. Kansas City Chiefs: .522

T-11. Los Angeles Chargers: .522

13. Cleveland Browns: .519

14. Cincinnati Bengals: .509

15. Denver Broncos: .505

16. Las Vegas Raiders: .502

17. Los Angeles Rams: .491

T-18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .481

T-18. Houston Texans: .481

20. Atlanta Falcons: .478

T-21. Miami Dolphins: .474

T-21. Seattle Seahawks: .474

T-23. Buffalo Bills: .467

T-23. Jacksonville Jaguars: .467

25. Indianapolis Colts: .464

26. New York Jets: .460

T-27. Arizona Cardinals: .457

T-27. Carolina Panthers: .457

29. Tennessee Titans: .450

30. New England Patriots: .429

31. New Orleans Saints: .419

32. San Francisco 49ers: .415

