Nicolás Maduro’s Nike fleece tracksuit is breaking the Internet: Check cost, size, and more

A grey Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit worn by Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro during his capture by U.S. forces has unexpectedly become a viral fashion phenomenon. An image of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit, posted by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump shared a photo on Truth Social showing Maduro handcuffed, blindfolded and dressed in a grey Nike Tech Fleece tracksuit while aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

Nike Tech Fleece: Cost, sales and size

The picture shared by Trump depicts a shackled Maduro clutching a water bottle while wearing his characteristic grey sweatpants and hoodie and covering his eyes and ears.

The famous Nike swoosh on the prisoner's chest seemed to catch the attention of many viewers of the news, and Maduro's loose, oversized tracksuit is now sold out in larger sizes in a number of regions, including the US and some parts of Europe.

Since the image of Maduro surfaced in news outlets across the globe, Google searches for this tracksuit have skyrocketed.

Maduro appeared to have been wearing the men's Nike Tech fleece, a two-piece tracksuit that Nike refers to as "an injection of premium comfort."

On Nike's online site, the tracksuit's hoodie retails for about $140 in the US and the pants for $120. The tracksuit was described as a "perfect Halloween costume" by online users, who also pointed out that it was supposedly a 3XL size on Maduro.

Why is everyone looking it up?

Nike Tech Fleece is renowned for its sleek appearance, lightweight warmth, and contemporary silhouette. It has been a part of Nike's Tech Pack collection since 2013.

Moreover, users online have widely considered it a comfortable wear for long flights. Yahoo Entertainment reported that a buyer on the Nike website wrote, “It's really comfortable for long flights. Fortunately, this is comfy. I just had the worst day of my life, but this outfit made it a little better.”

The viral image of Maduro has brought the tracksuit back into the spotlight, even though it hasn't dominated trend charts in previous months. Several items are apparently selling out worldwide.