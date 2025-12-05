North Carolina schools: Wake and Orange among counties facing 2-hour delay Friday, check full list

School districts in multiple counties in central North Carolina announced that schools will start with a two-hour delay on Friday (December 5) amid the snowy weather condition in the area. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Wake County Public Schools System (WCPPS) was the first to announce that schools within the district will start late. But WCPPS is not the only school district posting a delay on Friday.

At least four other school districts have announced that schools will start with a delay of two hours on December 5. Some schools have also announced closure or remote learning due to the weather conditions. More school districts are expected to join if the weather conditions in the state continue to deteriorate.

School Districts On 2-Hour Delay Friday

The following school districts in North Carolina have already announced a 2-hour delay on Friday.

Wake County Public Schools System

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

Orange County Schools

Johnston County Public Schools

Chatham County Schools

Alleghany County Schools

Davie County Schools

Schools With 3-Hour Delay Friday

The following school districts will open three hours late due to the snowy conditions in North Carolina on Friday.

Asheboro City Schools

Randolph County School System

Schools Closed/ On Remote Learning

The following are the school districts that are either closed or will have remote learning due to the weather conditions.

Schools Closed

Alamance-Burlington School System

Lexington City Schools

Mount Airy City Schools

Wilkes County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Schools With Remote Learning

Davidson County Schools

Guilford County Schools

Rockingham County Schools

Stokes County Schools

Surry County Schools

Yadkin County Schools

Durham County Schools

Which Parts of North Carolina Will See Snow Friday?

Western NC / Mountain areas and the Central-northern Piedmont are expected to see snowfall on Friday. The areas around Asheville and communities north of I-40 in Western NC could get snow or a mix of snow and sleet.

Meanwhile, counties north and northwest of the Piedmont Triangle area in central NC — roughly north of the I-40 / I-85 corridor — are expected to see a mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain.