North Carolina schools: Wake and Orange among counties facing 2-hour delay Friday, check full list
Several North Carolina school districts, led by Wake County (WCPSS), announced a two-hour delay for Friday, December 5, due to severe weather conditions.
School districts in multiple counties in central North Carolina announced that schools will start with a two-hour delay on Friday (December 5) amid the snowy weather condition in the area.
Wake County Public Schools System (WCPPS) was the first to announce that schools within the district will start late. But WCPPS is not the only school district posting a delay on Friday.
At least four other school districts have announced that schools will start with a delay of two hours on December 5. Some schools have also announced closure or remote learning due to the weather conditions. More school districts are expected to join if the weather conditions in the state continue to deteriorate.
School Districts On 2-Hour Delay Friday
The following school districts in North Carolina have already announced a 2-hour delay on Friday.
Wake County Public Schools System
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools
Orange County Schools
Johnston County Public Schools
Chatham County Schools
Alleghany County Schools
Davie County Schools
Schools With 3-Hour Delay Friday
The following school districts will open three hours late due to the snowy conditions in North Carolina on Friday.
Asheboro City Schools
Randolph County School System
Schools Closed/ On Remote Learning
The following are the school districts that are either closed or will have remote learning due to the weather conditions.
Schools Closed
Alamance-Burlington School System
Lexington City Schools
Mount Airy City Schools
Wilkes County Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Schools With Remote Learning
Davidson County Schools
Guilford County Schools
Rockingham County Schools
Stokes County Schools
Surry County Schools
Yadkin County Schools
Durham County Schools
Which Parts of North Carolina Will See Snow Friday?
Western NC / Mountain areas and the Central-northern Piedmont are expected to see snowfall on Friday. The areas around Asheville and communities north of I-40 in Western NC could get snow or a mix of snow and sleet.
Meanwhile, counties north and northwest of the Piedmont Triangle area in central NC — roughly north of the I-40 / I-85 corridor — are expected to see a mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain.