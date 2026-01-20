Northeast Portland police shooting: 2 officers shot near Lloyd Center, suspect at large

Two Portland police officers were hospitalized Monday, per local time, after being shot during a response to a reported armed threat in Northeast Portland, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large as tactical teams continue searching the area. The incident prompted a large-scale police response, with more than 60 law enforcement units deployed to the scene. (X/ @PortlandPolice)

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shooting occurred in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighborhood, near the Lloyd Center area. Police confirmed to KGW that both officers were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Their conditions have not been publicly disclosed as of the latest update.

Also Read: What's happening in Portland? Mayor says ICE coming in two weeks; Maine Governor warns ‘these tactics not welcome’

The incident prompted a large-scale police response, with more than 60 law enforcement units deployed to the scene.

Shooting reported during armed threat call Dispatch records cited by KGW show officers were first called to a report of a threat involving a weapon at approximately 8:22 pm local time near Northeast 17th Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street.

During that response, the suspect opened fire on officers before escaping. Police have not released details about the suspect or the type of weapon involved.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed it activated both its Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team as part of what officials described as an “active tactical situation,” according to KGW.

Law enforcement blocked off a wide perimeter while searching for the suspect.

Roads were closed between Northeast Broadway and Northeast Multnomah Street, and from Northeast 15th Avenue to Northeast 21st Avenue.

Also Read: US federal immigration agents shoot at 2 in Portland, DHS calls it ‘self-defence’

Residents told to shelter in place Authorities urged people inside the secured perimeter to remain indoors, keeping doors and windows closed and locked. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic was allowed in the area as officers conducted the search.

Police also asked residents and businesses to report anything suspicious and encouraged anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately, KGW reported.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be released as more information becomes available.