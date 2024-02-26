Nvidia CEO thinks AI would kill coding, says ‘everybody is now a programmer’

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, recently expressed his views on IT jobs being at risk due to Artificial Intelligence. In a video that has lately been making rounds on social media, Huang asserted that children shouldn't be urged to learn coding. Highlighting the growing use of AI, with tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, he noted that “everybody is now a programmer.” Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia says people should focus on 'upskilling' more than learning how to code

Nvidia CEO emphasises the need for ‘upskilling process’ over learning how to code

The 61-year-old explained that learning coding was once an all-important task, but in today's world, it holds little value. “Over the last 10-15 years, almost everybody who sits on a stage like this would tell you that it is vital that your children learn computer science, everybody should learn how to program. In fact, it is almost exactly the opposite,” he said.

Huang stressed the need to create technologies that allow computers to understand human prompts instead of humans learning languages like C++ and Java. “It is our job to create computing technology such that nobody has to program and that the programming language is human. Everybody in the world is now a programmer. This is the miracle of AI,” he said.

Rather than urging children to learn coding or programming, more attention so be given to enhancing one's individual skills, said Huang. “You now have a computer that will do what you tell it to do. It is vital that we upskill everyone, and the upskilling process will be delightful and surprising,” he added.

id Software co-founder agrees with Nvidia CEO

John Carmack, the co-founder of American video game developer id Software, rallied behind Huang. In response to the viral video of the Nvidia CEO's take on coding, Carmack wrote on X, formerly Twitter, ““Coding” was never the source of value, and people shouldn’t get overly attached to it. Problem solving is the core skill.”

“The discipline and precision demanded by traditional programming will remain valuable transferable attributes, but they won’t be a barrier to entry,” he continued. “I suspect that I will enjoy managing AIs more, even if they wind up being better programmers than I am,” Carmack added, concluding his lengthy tweet.