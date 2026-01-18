NYC weather update: How much snow will Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island get this weekend?

New York City's Emergency Management Office (NYCEM) has activated the city's Winter Weather Emergency Plan and issued a Travel Advisory for Sunday, January 18, 2026, as snow is forecast to impact the region, officials said on Saturday. NYC Weather update: Winter Weather Emergency Plan activated with Sunday snow expected up to 3 inches. Travel advisory issued REUTERS/Adam Gray (REUTERS)

Read more: New York set for biggest snowfall in years as post-Christmas storm takes over US

NYC weather update Parts of New York City could see light snow accumulations of up to an inch by mid to late afternoon on Saturday. This first snowfall is a prelude to the bigger winter system that is scheduled for Sunday, even though it is not anticipated to have a major effect on traffic.

Authorities say snow showers could begin early Sunday morning, around 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and continue throughout much of the day before tapering off by the evening. There is an expectation of 1 to 3 inches of snow across the five boroughs, which include Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island.

There is a lower-probability of 2 to 4 inches of snow in eastern Queens and southeast Brooklyn.

Read more: Arctic air spreads across the US: Which states face a Polar Vortex threat?

City response and travel advisory New York City agencies are taking proactive steps to mitigate impacts as part of the Winter Weather Emergency Plan.

NYC Emergency Management said that the city is taking steps to prepare roads and bridges for the snowfall. Streets and bridges are being pre-treated with salt and brine solutions to reduce slick spots and limit snow accumulation where possible.

The city is also taking the necessary steps of staging tow trucks and adjusting staffing ahead of the snowfall.

Officials emphasised that "if you can, plan ahead and don't travel if you don't have to," noting that rush hour times, especially Sunday morning and late afternoon, may result in slower traffic and delays on surface streets and highways.

The NYCEM had encouraged residents to read the "Be Ready for Winter " section on their website at nyc.gov/beready and subscribe to @NotifyNYC for emergency alerts by texting NotifyNYC to 692-692.