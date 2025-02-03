NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for February 3, 2025

If you enjoy brain teasers and word puzzles, Connections by The New York Times is the game for you. Unlike traditional word games that test vocabulary or spelling, Connections is all about recognizing hidden links between words. Today’s challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play? (New York Times)

Each day, you’re given a set of 16 words, and your challenge is to organize them into four groups based on shared themes. Some connections are straightforward, while others require a keen eye for patterns and lateral thinking. Whether you’re a casual player or a puzzle enthusiast, it’s an engaging and rewarding challenge.

What is NYT Connections?

Designed by New York Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu, Connections has quickly become a fan favorite among word game lovers. Its simple yet addictive premise keeps players coming back daily, eager to crack the latest puzzle. The game has cultivated a dedicated community of solvers who love discussing strategies, debating tricky categories, and celebrating their wins.

How to play Connections?

The rules are simple but the challenge is real. You’re presented with 16 words and must sort them into four groups, each tied to a common theme—such as literature, technology, pop culture, or geography. While some groupings are easy to identify, others might require a bit more creativity and outside-the-box thinking.

But there’s a catch: you can only make a limited number of incorrect guesses before the game ends, so precision and careful reasoning are key. If you’re stuck, there’s always the option to return later with fresh eyes—or join the community of fellow solvers discussing possible solutions.

NYT Connections hints for February 3

Yellow group — That was a clever trick!

Green group — A little bit will do.

Blue group — A perfect addition to a cocktail.

Purple group — Be careful not to slip up!

If you know what we are talking about, minimise this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Comment After An Insult

Green: Tiny Amount, With "A"

Blue: Bit of Citrus Garnish

Purple: Bungle, With "Up"

NYT Connections Today: Answer for February 3

Comment After An Insult: BURN, OUCH, SNAP, ZING

Tiny Amount, With "A": BIT, LITTLE, MITE, TAD

Bit of Citrus Garnish: SLICE, TWIST, WEDGE, ZEST

Bungle, With "Up": FOUL, LOUSE, MUCK, SCREW