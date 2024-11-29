NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for November 29

The New York Times Connections puzzle is a fun and engaging way to challenge your brain by finding hidden links between words that might seem unrelated at first. It strikes the perfect balance between logic and creativity, offering plenty of "whoa!" moments as you group words in unexpected ways. Whether you're a puzzle pro or just in the mood for a mental challenge, Connections is an enjoyable and satisfying experience. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

What is NYT Connections?

Created by Wyna Liu, Connections is a daily word puzzle that combines fun and mental exercise. Each puzzle pushes players to find surprising connections between seemingly unrelated words, fostering both creativity and logical thinking. It's an excellent way to expand your vocabulary while keeping your brain sharp.

Whether you're looking for a quick mental break or a more engaging challenge, Connections is simple to play on any device. Its intuitive design makes it accessible to players of all skill levels, offering a satisfying and enjoyable experience with each puzzle.

How to Play NYT Connections?

Connections tasks you with sorting 16 words into four unique groups, each connected by a common theme. From history and science to entertainment and beyond, the puzzle offers a fun way to challenge your knowledge and enhance your analytical thinking.

But be prepared for some tricky twists—certain connections are meant to mislead you! With only one correct solution per puzzle, you’ll need to balance logic with creativity to find the right answers. Think you’re up for it? Dive in, uncover the hidden connections, and see how many patterns you can discover!

NYT Connections Hints for November 29

Yellow: Major undertaking

Green: Units of measurement

Blue: Major league baseball teams

Purple: Acclaimed television series

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Undertaking

Green: Units

Blue: MLB Team Member

Purple: First Words of HBO Shows

NYT Connections Today: Answer for November 29

Undertaking: ENDEAVOR, ENTERPRISE, PROJECT, VENTURE

Units: HERTZ, MOLE, SECOND, VOLT

MLB Team Member: NATIONAL, RAY, TIGER, TWIN

First Words of HBO Shows: BOARDWALK, CURB, GAME, SILICON