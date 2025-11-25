Vince Offer family: Is ‘ShamWow guy’ married? Controversies around his relationships explained

Vince Offer, or Offer Vince Shlomi, once ruled US telemarketing, selling the 'ShamWow' cleaning towels and the 'Slab Chop' vegetables chopper. Now, despite all the controversies around his personal life, Offer is aiming to enter politics as a House Rep. from Texas. Offer Vince Shlomi, or Vince Offer, better known as the 'ShamWow Guy' is in the GOP race for the US House from Texas.(X/@RealShamwowGuy)

On Monday, 'ShamWow guy' or the 'Slab Chop guy' - as Vince Offer is popularly called announced that he is running to contest for the House seat on a Republican Party ticket from Texas's 31st Congressional District, Fox News reported. The telesalesman also posted a series of photos on his X account announcing that he's contesting for the GOP ticket.

Though Vince Offer has a long way to go, given that he is one of 13 candidates vying for the GOP ticket against incumbent Rep. John Carter in the primaries, the candidature has sparked interest in Vince's family, and especially the 2009 scandal involving a sex worker in Miami.

Here's what to know about Vince Offer's marriages and relationships.

Who Is Vince Offer's Ex-Wife, Melody Barney Or Melody Claire Mandate?

Vince Offer and Melody Claire Mandate were married from 2014 to 2017. on April 18, 2014, in a private ceremony in Malibu, California. The couple welcomed a daughter shortly after. Barney filed for divorce on October 17, 2018, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Melody Claire Mandate is not a media personality like Vince Offer, and there are only a few instances of her public appearances. One such instance was the Hollywood Domino & Bovet 1822's 8th Annual Pre-Oscar Gala in February 2015, where they were photographed together. The last media report on her dates back to her and Vince Offer's divorce, when she had sought legal and physical custody of their then-4-year-old daughter.

Offer has remained single since then. He has not publicly been linked with anyone after his high-profile divorce.

The 2009 Scandal With Sasha Harris

In February 2009, Offer was involved in a high-profile incident in Miami Beach, Florida, where he was arrested for allegedly battering a sex worker named Sasha Harris after she bit his tongue during an encounter. Harris claimed that Offer punched her multiple times, while he alleged she robbed him.

Both were charged with felony battery, but prosecutors dropped the case in June 2009, citing insufficient evidence. Offer later described it as a "12-hour drinking binge"