Setback for Trump as US judge dismisses case against ex-FBI chief James Comey

A federal judge on Monday dismisse the criminal case against former FBI director James Comey, ruling that the prosecutor who filed the charges at US President Donald Trump’s urging was illegally appointed by the Justice Department. Ex-FBI chief James Comey cleared as US judge dismisses case(File photo/REUTERS)

The court issued the same order for the indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had faced separate charges brought by the same prosecutor, reported the Associated Press.

US district judge Cameron McGowan Currie’s rulings temporarily halt two prosecutions that had raised concerns over the Justice Department being used to target President Trump’s political opponents. Both Comey and Letitia James have long been critics of Donald Trump.

The decisions serve as a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to install a loyal but inexperienced prosecutor to pursue the cases.

The ruling also highlights that Lindsey Halligan, the Trump-appointed prosecutor, has been disqualified because of the way she was appointed. Both James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James had asked for their cases to be dismissed permanently, meaning the Justice Department could never bring them again.

According to the AP report, the judge, however, dismissed the cases without prejudice, leaving open the question of whether the department could try again.

The challenge to Halligan’s appointment was just one part of broader legal efforts by Comey and James, who argued the prosecutions were politically motivated. Comey’s lawyers also pointed to irregularities in the grand jury process. Those other challenges are still under review.

Monday’s decision focused solely on how Halligan, a former White House aide with no prior experience as a prosecutor, was placed in a key Justice Department role. Halligan was appointed in September after the previous interim US attorney, Erik Siebert, stepped down under pressure from the Trump administration, which wanted charges filed against Comey and James.

