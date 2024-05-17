OpenAI's Sam Altman mocks Google, not for its AI efforts but...

Sam Altman’s latest post on OpenAI criticises that the former and the current CEOs of Google possessed poor leadership skills during the peak rivalry in the AI sector. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, speaks during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

AI was the centre of the recent events by OpenAI and Google that were for the year with AI as the main agenda. OpenAI rolled out the latest version of its AI system, GPT-4o, with the ability to process data instantaneously and effortlessly handle multimedia, such as audio, visual, and textual data.

Not to be outdone, Google followed suit the next day, announcing significant updates to its AI models. This included the introduction of “Project Astra,” a new AI agent, and notable improvements to the Google Search experience.

Altman chose not to engage in a direct war

The OpenAI boss took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his thoughts on the visual aspects of Google’s event. His post featured a side-by-side comparison, juxtaposing OpenAI’s modest presentation with Google’s more extravagant affair.

Altman remarked, “I try not to think about competitors too much, but I cannot stop thinking about the aesthetic difference between OpenAI and Google.”

In the posted images, OpenAI’s team was shown in a dimly lit setting, surrounded by midcentury modern decor, exuding a sense of sleek sophistication and intimacy.

On the other font, Google’s event was portrayed as a theatrical spectacle, with a brightly illuminated stage, artificial windows, and clouds adorned in the company’s iconic rainbow hues.

Not only visuals, Google’s event lasted nearly two hours, included a roster of speakers, including CEO Sundar Pichai, and even featured a live performance by musician Marc Rebillet.

On the other hand, OpenAI's event lasted less than 30 minutes, conducted within the confines of their office space, and notably, without Altman’s presence.

Google also did the demo video explaining its AI functionality just 30 minutes before OpenAI started.

Days before Project Astra, Pichai warned Altman that Google is ready to go to war

Just before GPT-40 rolled out, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told Bloomber Originals that OpenAI has to remember that the engine it is using was developed by the.

When Bloomberg Originals host and executive producer Emily Chang, with a question in her eye, told Pichai, “Google researchers invented the transformer. Literally the T in the ChatGPT. Do you wish you capitalized on that lounder and sooner.”

Google boss responded, “We use transformers in search. That's what led the large gaps in search quality compared to other products.So we have infused transformers across our products. We have a chance do to do that better with generative AI and with the Gemini series of models and there gonna be more breakthroughs in the field.”

Pichai warned that Google may not be the first one to break the glass, but they are ready to shatter the whole palace.

Responding to Altman’s aesthetic critique, Google engineer Zachary Nado pointed out, “Interesting how all your launches are timed with ours then.”