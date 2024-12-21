Oxford's Opportunity Program to admit ‘disadvantaged’ students sparks outrage among academics

In an effort to meet diversity goals, Oxford professors worry that criteria are being reduced to admit “disadvantaged” students who would not be given a spot. A University of Oxford spokesperson clarified that the similar competitive process will be followed by all those who accept an offer.

The esteemed university wants to set aside one out of every ten spots for students who do not pass the regular admissions procedure and come from “disadvantaged” postcodes or neighborhoods with a large percentage of working-class citizens.

They will mostly have attended a public school and only those who received their education privately are occasionally recognised.

Students are admitted “on the same rigorous basis as all other students” under the scheme known as the Opportunity Oxford program.

Of the 3,300 Oxford undergraduate spots available, it is estimated that 220 spots will be available this year and 280 by 2028.

Oxford academics express worry about scheme

The academics, who handle the admissions process, rejected the claim that students enrolled in the program are evaluated similarly to those who are not.

Speaking to The Times, one don said, “I have known students admitted under this scheme who could not write essays in grammatical English, something previously unknown in my experience among Oxford undergraduates.”

Another expressed concern that some of the applicants to Opportunity Oxford would “displace” individuals with superior academic credentials.

Meanwhile, Chris McGovern, chairman of the right-wing lobbying group Campaign for Real Education, called the scheme well-intentioned, but added that “misguided policymakers are placing diversity, equality and inclusion above academic ability because intelligence is not evenly and fairly distributed.”

Here's what Oxford spokesperson has to say

“All Opportunity Oxford students must meet the same conditional offers for their course as other offer-holders.”

The spokeswoman went on to say that the program is crucial in guaranteeing that every kid, regardless of their background, has an equal opportunity.