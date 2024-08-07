Here’s the Aug. 6 rundown of the ’s latest Summer Olympics 2024 coverage plans, including live video and text plans, our explanatory journalism and highlights from previous cycles. Notable event schedules are included when available. All times are EDT. Paris Olympics-The Daily Rundown

— OLY—BOX-Khelif. Imane Khelif’s fight for a gold medal amid scrutiny over misconceptions about her gender continues in the Olympic boxing semifinals. By Greg Beacham. Fight begins about 4:45 p.m.

— OLY—Paris-Russian Disinformation. Groups linked to the Kremlin are sewing the internet with disparaging claims about Paris, saying the City of Light is trash strewn and crime ridden and a poor host for the Olympic Games. The disinformation campaign, which researchers spotted during the Games’ first week, comes after the Russian Olympic team was barred from participating over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. By David Klepper. SENT

— OLY—BKO—Brazil-US. The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team takes on Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games on Tuesday, a do-or-die game for the American medal hopes. Game begins 3:30 p.m. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

— OLY ATH-Track and Field. American Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Olympics on Tuesday night, outracing both favorites Jakob Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr to the finish line in the 1,500 meters. By Eddie Pells. SENT

— OLY—SOC-US-Germany. Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the U.S. Women’s National Team secured a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany. By Soccer Writer Anne Peterson. SENT

— OLY—GYM-Gymnastics Wrapup. Simone Biles and her USA teammates dominated the women’s gymnastics competition at the Paris Olympics. Next up for many members of “Redemption Tour” may be retirement. Biles included. By National Writer Will Graves. SENT What's trending

— OLY—GYM-Floor Inquiry-Romania. Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that he will boycott the Paris Olympics’ closing ceremony due to a “scandalous situation” that cost a Romanian gymnast a bronze medal. SENT

— OLY-SRF-Surfing-Whale. Whale breach seen during Paris Olympics surfing semifinal competition in Tahiti. SENT

— OLY—SWM-Artistic Swimming-Explainer. A beginner’s guide to Olympic Artistic Swimming. SENT

— OLY—BKO-Australia-Mills. There will be no repeat medal for Patty Mills at the Paris Olympics. There was, however, another chapter to his legacy in the international game. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT Multimedia spotlight

— OLY—Paris-Afghan Woman-Paralympian. In the Paris 2024 Paralympics, part of larger Olympic competitions, Zakia Khudadadi of Afghanistan said she is competing in the name of women in her country that have gradually been stripped of their rights over the past three years. SENT Video spotlight

—Live: Paris beauty shots

— Israeli athletes receive threats in Paris as tensions simmer over Gaza. SENT

— Crowds of tourists and sports lovers continue to flock to Paris’ most iconic locations as 2024 Olympics approach their final phase. SENT

— The U.S. men's basketball team will ‘expect the unexpected’ in their quarterfinal against Brazil. SENT

— Palestinian swimmer says she fights for her country through sport. SENT

— Members of the U.S. breaking team speak ahead of the sport's Olympic debut

— Duplantis on winning Olympic pole vault gold and setting a new world record. SENT Photo spotlight

— One Extraordinary Photo: Lee Jin-man captures diver at the center of the Olympic rings. SENT

— Photo gallery showing athletes in motion. SENT What do I need to know?

— OLY—Paris-Israel Threats. Israel’s Olympic team said athletes have received threats as they compete in Paris. It comes amid larger tensions over Palestinian deaths during the war in Gaza. SENT

— OLY—Olympic Athletes-Cashing In. Athletes come to the Olympics seeking gold medals, but for some, there are more lucrative prizes at stake. The two-week competition provides a global stage for competitors to be noticed and potentially cash in and extend their 15 minutes of fame. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT

— OLY—ATH-Jamaica Retools. The changing of the guard in Jamaican sprints could be approaching more quickly than anyone imagined. If there’s a next crop of greats for the island known for sun, sand and sprints, they have largely stayed away from Paris. By Eddie Pells and Pat Graham. SENT

— OLY—Paris-Seine River-Quality. A test run meant to allow Olympic athletes to familiarize themselves with the marathon swimming course in the Seine River was canceled Tuesday over concerns about water quality in the Paris waterway. By Kate Brumback and Tom Nouvian. SENT

— OLY—Happy Parisians. Impromptu conga lines. Spontaneous street dancing. And serious people wearing ridiculous costumes. The evidence is anecdotal but mounting: Many Parisians are dumping the pre-Olympics grump and having a great time. And some who skipped town are regretting it. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT Athlete update

— OLY—ATH-Women's 200. Gabby Thomas has sped to the win in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics. She finished in 21.83 seconds Tuesday night to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago. By National Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT

— OLY SKB-Singing Skateboarder. Keep an eye out for Bryce Wettstein when she and other skateboarders drop into the Paris Olympics’ bowl. This 20-year-old both soars and sings. Editing on her phone, Wettstein is putting finishing touches to a music video to go with a song she wrote a couple of months before the Games. By John Leicester. SENT

— OLY WRE-Maroulis’ Legacy. Helen Maroulis can strengthen case for greatest U.S. women’s wrestler with success in Paris. SENT Medal updates

— A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners. SENT What did I miss

— OLY—ATH-Track and Field. Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis breaks the pole vault world record in Paris. SENT

— OLY—Ukarine's Medals. Ukraine’s medalists at the Paris Olympics face a long trek home. SENT What's ahead

— OLY—ATH-Italy's Relay Guru. One of the biggest reasons why Italy has been able to contend with the much faster Americans and the more talented Jamaicans lately is down to relay maestro Filippo Di Mulo. By Andrew Dampf. Aug. 7.

