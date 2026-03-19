Park Place Mall: Shooting reports at E Broadway Boulevard, Tucson spark fears; first details
Reports of a shooting at Park Place Mall at 5870 E Broadway Boulevard, in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday sparked fears.
A shooting was reported at Park Place Mall at 5870 E Broadway Boulevard, in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday. A local news page citing scanner reports said “person shot in face - life threatening”. They noted that the incident took place in the food court area of the mall.
“Young male reported suffering from multiple GSW. life-threatening injuries. TPD on scene,” they added on Facebook. The page reported that two people had been shot. The second victim has been found with gun shot wounds at Dillards at the mall, they further added.
Tucson Police Department is yet to officially comment on the shooting incident.
Mary Coleman of 13 News reported “We have a crew on scene at Park Place Mall. We are working to get information from Tucson Police, but viewers tell us they did hear shots fired within the mall this evening.” She shared photos showing massive police presence in front of the mall.
Details on Park Place mall shooting
The local page, citing scanner reports added “2 young males shot at the food court. 1 male shot in the face and abdomen (life threatening) 1 male shot in the leg/knee (none life threatening).”
They claimed that four young males are suspects. “4 young’s males - 3 #3 (black) and 1 #1 (Hispanic) male,” the page said. HT.com could not independently verify this information.
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The page added that Tucson Police and mall security were clearing the area and people were scared and seeking shelter. Several such people expressed their fears on Facebook as well.
Park Place Mall shooting report: Reactions
One person wrote on the Meta-owned platform “Shooting at Park Place Mall has been reported by employees at Dillards. They are shelter in place.”
Another added “Shooting just happened at the park place mall!! Hope everyone is safe.” Yet another person said “I just ran for my life at Park Place Mall.…There was a shooting a few 100 yards in front of me. Right by the kids play area. Please check on your people.”
Several others expressed fears. “What the hell is going on this is like the 5th shooting today,” one person remarked. Another added “I was there, 5 shots went off. Everyone ran out instantly.”
One person angrily remarked “Amazing. Cant even sit down for a decent lunch without worrying about some dirtbag shooting a gun.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More