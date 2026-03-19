Park Place Mall: Shooting reports at E Broadway Boulevard, Tucson spark fears; first details

“Young male reported suffering from multiple GSW. life-threatening injuries. TPD on scene,” they added on Facebook . The page reported that two people had been shot. The second victim has been found with gun shot wounds at Dillards at the mall, they further added.

A shooting was reported at Park Place Mall at 5870 E Broadway Boulevard, in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday. A local news page citing scanner reports said “person shot in face - life threatening”. They noted that the incident took place in the food court area of the mall.

Mary Coleman of 13 News reported “We have a crew on scene at Park Place Mall. We are working to get information from Tucson Police, but viewers tell us they did hear shots fired within the mall this evening.” She shared photos showing massive police presence in front of the mall.

Tucson Police Department is yet to officially comment on the shooting incident.

Details on Park Place mall shooting The local page, citing scanner reports added “2 young males shot at the food court. 1 male shot in the face and abdomen (life threatening) 1 male shot in the leg/knee (none life threatening).”

They claimed that four young males are suspects. “4 young’s males - 3 #3 (black) and 1 #1 (Hispanic) male,” the page said. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Also Read | Austin Landing: Shooting reported in parking area of Ohio shopping mall at 3601 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg; first details

The page added that Tucson Police and mall security were clearing the area and people were scared and seeking shelter. Several such people expressed their fears on Facebook as well.

Park Place Mall shooting report: Reactions One person wrote on the Meta-owned platform “Shooting at Park Place Mall has been reported by employees at Dillards. They are shelter in place.”

Another added “Shooting just happened at the park place mall!! Hope everyone is safe.” Yet another person said “I just ran for my life at Park Place Mall.…There was a shooting a few 100 yards in front of me. Right by the kids play area. Please check on your people.”

Several others expressed fears. “What the hell is going on this is like the 5th shooting today,” one person remarked. Another added “I was there, 5 shots went off. Everyone ran out instantly.”

One person angrily remarked “Amazing. Cant even sit down for a decent lunch without worrying about some dirtbag shooting a gun.”