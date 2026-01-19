Peacock under fire for Bears vs Rams playoff live-streaming; 'I want my money back'

Peacock is facing backlash on social media over technical issues during the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams divisional round live stream on Sunday. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant returns a ball after intercepting a pass by Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, in Chicago. (AP)

Several viewers complained that the video was “freezing regularly” throughout the broadcast.

One person wrote on X, "The Chicago Beats game is hardly watchable on Peacock. Getting real tired of these streaming services not having the right infrastructure in place for big events but have no problem taking everyone's money and raising prices."

Another added, "I hate Peacock. I'll randomly lose sound going into, or coming back from, a commercial break. And I need to exit to menu then come back to get sound back."

A third user complained, "Peacock, Come on man. Your streaming of the NFL game sucks. It keeps buffering! I’m paying for this crap."

Another person wrote, "Peacock, can you guys fix your audio levels on the bears game? the advertisements are like 20db louder."

Another complained, "Peacock, why did I just subscribe to watch this nfl game just to stare at this screen for 30 minutes. Give me a refund."