Survivors of the 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor are remembered each year in a ceremony held on the military base’s waterfront. The day, referred to as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, commemorates the attack on Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii, during World War II, in which several American service men and women lost their lives and were injured. Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Are schools, govt offices, businesses, other organizations open in US? What to know((Unsplash - representational image))

US and state flags across the country will be flown at half staff from sunrise to sunset on December 7 to mark the 84th anniversary of the day. President Donald Trump said in a statement shared by the White House, “I encourage all Americans to observe this solemn day and to honor our military, past and present, with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I urge all Federal agencies and interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.”

Are schools, government offices, businesses closed on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day?

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is not a federal holiday, so schools, government offices, businesses and other organizations remain open on this day. Local events or special school observances may be held to honor the day. Public transit systems also continue to run on their regular schedules on this day.

Read More | Why are flags flying at half-staff today and tomorrow? Here's the reason

Trump said in a statement that the attack “rallied our shattered citizenry and fueled our resolve” instead of breaking Americans’ spirit. “Young men from every corner of our country put their lives and futures on hold and were thrust into bloody and brutal battles of historic consequence that would forever change the world. Although untested in battle, these patriots, still reeling from horror and disbelief, united in a singular mission: to defeat tyranny. The exceptional courage and immeasurable sacrifices of the Greatest Generation secured our way of life and the blessings of freedom for future generations,” he wrote.

“In the decades since the “date which will live in infamy,” the aggressor has become our loyal ally and trusted friend. Japan is one of our closest security partnerships, and our military forces work together every day to defend our common interests. We are united by commerce, history, culture, and mutual respect. Our strong alliance is a testament to the transformational power of peace, diplomacy, and democracy,” Trump added.