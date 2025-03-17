Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PepsiCo to acquire healthier soda brand Poppi in nearly $2 billion deal

Bloomberg | | Posted by Arya Vaishnavi
Mar 17, 2025 11:17 PM IST

The deal includes $300 million in expected cash tax benefits for a net purchase price of $1.65 billion

PepsiCo Inc. will acquire healthier soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion, the Purchase, New York-based soda giant announced on Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

PepsiCo is set to acquire healthier soda brand Poppi in a whopping $1.95 billion deal(Poppi)
PepsiCo is set to acquire healthier soda brand Poppi in a whopping $1.95 billion deal(Poppi)

The deal includes $300 million in expected cash tax benefits for a net purchase price of $1.65 billion. PepsiCo will make additional payouts if Poppi meets certain performance metrics, according to the announcement.

The “functional soda” category has been growing, especially compared to standard sodas. The lower-sugar beverages can include ingredients not found in standard soda, such as prebiotics, probiotics and added fiber and say they are aimed at improving digestive health. Poppi uses prebiotics, fruit juice and apple cider vinegar and its drinks have 5 grams of sugar or less per serving.

Consumer demand for healthier products, combined with a wide variety of flavors and savvy social media marketing have catapulted these new soda brands, said Sean Harapko, leader of Americas supply chain transformation and global supply chain RPA at EY. Beverage behemoths like PepsiCo have the massive distribution networks that these upstart soda brands lack, he noted.

The acquisition “could immediately make Pepsi the leader in the fast-growing, $1 billion-plus US prebiotic soda market,” according to Kenneth Shea, a senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Olipop, Poppi’s biggest competitor, closed a $50 million fundraising round in February. When combined, Poppi and Olipop claim a 2.7% share of the US carbonated-beverage market, up from 1.4% the year prior, Shea noted.

Coca-Cola Co., meanwhile, announced it was launching its own prebiotic soda brand called Simply Pop in February.

PepsiCo is working to diversify away from its standard soda and snacks by making acquisitions of healthier brands. In October, it announced plans to acquire snack food maker Siete Foods for $1.2 billion. The following month, it said it would buy the remaining 50% of Sabra Dipping Co. and PepsiCo-Strauss Fresh Dips & Spreads International GmbH.

“More than ever, consumers are looking for convenient and great-tasting options that fit their lifestyles and respond to their growing interest in health and wellness,” said PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta in a statement.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On