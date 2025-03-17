Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cutting back on meat in Ramadan 2025? Dietitian recommends 6 best protein alternatives to keep you stronger, healthier

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Mar 17, 2025 07:43 PM IST

Ramadan nutrition hacks: 6 foods to get enough protein without eating meat.

It's excellent that people are exploring alternative protein sources, especially during Ramadan, whether for health, ethical or environmental reasons. According to health and fitness experts, valuable protein alternatives are particularly relevant during fasting periods to maintain muscle mass.

These 6 alternative protein sources are perfect for those cutting down on meat in Ramadan 2025.(Image by Unsplash)
These 6 alternative protein sources are perfect for those cutting down on meat in Ramadan 2025.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeshwari Panda, Head of the Dietetics Department at Medicover Hospital in Kharghar Navi Mumbai, shared, “Protein is essential for preserving muscle mass, which can be a concern during prolonged fasting. Alternative sources provide vital amino acids.”

She explained, “Protein helps you feel full and satisfied, which is crucial for managing hunger during long fasts. Many plant-based protein sources are rich in fibre, promoting healthy digestion.”

Top alternative protein sources

Dr Rajeshwari Panda suggested,

1. Legumes (lentils, chickpeas, beans):

These are excellent sources of protein and fibre. They're versatile and can be used in soups, stews, salads and dips. Lentil soup is a very popular iftar dish.

Chickpea curry.(Unsplash)
Chickpea curry.(Unsplash)

2. Tofu and tempeh:

Made from soybeans, these are complete protein sources. They can be marinated, stir-fried, or added to various dishes.

3. Quinoa:

A complete protein grain, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It's a versatile grain that can be used in salads, side dishes and main courses.

4. Nuts and seeds:

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are good sources of protein and healthy fats. They can be added to smoothies, yogurt, or eaten as snacks.

5. Greek yogurt:

A high-protein dairy option that's also rich in probiotics. It's a great choice for suhoor or a light iftar.

Greek Yogurt with Berries: Greek yoghurt is a great source of protein, and berries are a low-calorie and antioxidant-rich fruit. Mix a cup of Greek yoghurt with your choice of berries for a healthy and filling snack.&nbsp;(Pexels)
Greek Yogurt with Berries: Greek yoghurt is a great source of protein, and berries are a low-calorie and antioxidant-rich fruit. Mix a cup of Greek yoghurt with your choice of berries for a healthy and filling snack. (Pexels)

6. Eggs:

While not a plant based protein, they are a very good alternative to red meats, and are a very complete protein source.

Dietitian's tips:

  • Combine Protein Sources: Combining different plant-based protein sources throughout the day ensures you get all the essential amino acids.
  • Pay Attention to Portion Sizes: Ensure you're consuming adequate amounts of protein to meet your individual needs.
  • Hydration: Remember to drink plenty of water, especially when consuming high-fiber protein sources.
  • Meal Planning: Planning meals ahead of time will help you to ensure that you are getting enough protein during your non fasting hours.

By incorporating these alternative protein sources into your Ramadan meals, you can maintain your health and energy levels while reducing your meat consumption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On