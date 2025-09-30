Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Pete Hegseth's ‘pull-up’ videos surface after big Quantico speech: ‘Can you do one?’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 07:04 pm IST

Defense Department Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed hundreds of generals and admirals from across the world at Quantico on Tuesday, introducing several changes to the US military systems. In a strong statement, the 45-year-old declared 'no more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression' in the forces. He further called for stricter testing.

However, social media users were quick to bring up Hegseth's pull-up videos, mocking the Defense chief.

“Me realizing Pete Hegseth might have finally achieved one real pull up by now,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“So Pete Hegseth is calling for a summit of generals and other top ranking military officials to speak to them about the warrior ethos. The same Pete Hegseth who can’t do a f*****g pull up to save his life. Be serious,” another one added.

Back in August, Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr participated in a ‘Pete and Bobby challenge’ as a part of the Trump administration's ‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA) initiative. The two attempted to complete 50 pullups and 100 pushups in under five minutes.

“We had our big Pete and Bobby challenge today, 50 pull-ups. 100 push-ups. You try to get under five minutes,” Kennedy said back then. Hegseth said that he completed the challenge in 5:25 minutes.

Read More: Pete Hegseth's big FAFO message to ‘enemies’: What did the Secretary of War mean?

‘No more beards’

On Tuesday, Hegseth said that the Pentagon is set to streamline ‘grooming standards’.

“No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression. We’re going to cut our hair, shave our beards and adhere to standards.”

"We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans, but unfortunately, we have had leaders who either refuse to call BS and enforce standards or leaders who felt like they were not allowed to enforce standards," he added.

The Defense Secretary added that if someone cannot meet ‘male physical standards’ for combat, cannot pass a physical test, or does not adhere to grooming standards, ‘it’s time for a new position or a new profession’.

