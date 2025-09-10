Peter Mandelson admits regret over long Jeffrey Epstein ties, expects ‘very embarrassing’ revelations soon

Peter Mandelson has spoken out about the incident involving his relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and warned that more “very embarrassing” information will be revealed soon. Britain's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, shakes hands with Donald Trump after announcing a trade deal with the U.K., in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo(REUTERS)

Epstein's 50th birthday book featured a handwritten note for the embattled financier and a picture of Epstein and Mandelson on what looked to be the multimillionaire's island.

There were more pictures with the note such as a behind-the-back view of Mandelson on a balcony wearing swimming trunks with his hands on his hips.

Peter Mandelson makes major admission

The British ambassador to Washington expressed his embarrassment after reading a birthday greeting to Epstein in which he referred to him as his “best pal.”

In addition to expressing “love” for the financier, Mandelson joked about entertaining his “interesting” acquaintances in the texts, which were included in a book created for Epstein's 50th birthday by convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

In an interview with Harry Cole of The Sun on his YouTube channel, Mandelson admitted that he found them “very embarrassing to see and to read.” He, however, mentioned that they were composed prior to his indictment.

He went on to say that he “just feels two things now”, adding that he has a great deal of sympathy for the women and other persons who were harmed by his actions and unlawful criminal activities.

“And secondly, I regret very, very deeply indeed, carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done. It was a matter of years after I initially met him, and I regret very much that I fell for his lies,” he continued.

Mandelson further stated that he might have been oblivious to Epstein's illegal actions “because I am a gay man.”

Peter Mandelson suggests ‘very embarrassing’ revelations to come soon

When asked if there will be any additional disclosures regarding the relationship with Epstein, Mandelson responded, “I have no doubt at all that there's a lot of traffic, correspondence, exchanges between us – absolutely. And we know those are going to surface.”

“We know they’re going to come out,” he remarked, stressing that “they’re going to be very embarrassing.”

Calling Epstein a “charismatic criminal liar”, he said he felt it like “an albatross around my neck” since his passing.