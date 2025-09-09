Did ‘Phillies Karen’ issue public statement? Truth behind YouTube video claims

A woman dubbed “Phillies Karen” is facing intense backlash after a video of her heated confrontation over a home run ball went viral. The incident occurred during Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park, when outfielder Harrison Bader hit a home run into the left-field stands. 'Phillies Karen' is accused of snatching a ball from a kid.(X/ Philadelphia Phillies and X)

Drew Feltwell, a father attending the game with his family, caught the ball and handed it to his 10-year-old son. Moments later, a woman in Phillies gear approached him, claiming the ball was “in her hands first.” The video shows her grabbing Feltwell’s arm and arguing until he reluctantly took the ball back from his son and handed it to her.

The footage spread quickly across social media, sparking a wave of outrage. Users launched digital manhunts to identify the woman, with several names incorrectly linked to the incident.

One name that circulated widely was Cheryl Richardson-Wagner, who responded on Facebook, “OK everyone...I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast)... and I'm a Red Sox fan.” She even changed her profile photo to the Red Sox logo.

Another name, Leslie-Ann Kravitz, was also thrown into the mix, but that claim was quickly debunked as well.

Rumors of a public apology

Now, unverified posts on Facebook and X claim the woman issued a public apology via YouTube.

One viral post read, "BREAKING: Phillies Karen speaks to the public. She says she can't leave her home now because everyone is yelling “Karen Ballsnatcher" at her. She claims it’s not fair how everyone is treating her."

Another post on X read, "Phillies 'Karen' BREAKS SILENCE After Snatching Home Run Ball From Kid," linking to a YouTube video.

However, as of now, the woman remains unidentified, and no official statement or verified apology has been made regarding the incident.