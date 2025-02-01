Philadelphia jet crash: Shocking audio reveals doomed plane's terrifying final moments, ‘We have a lost aircraft’

Shocking audio from an air traffic control tower at Northeast Philadelphia Airport has revealed the horrifying final moments before a small medevac jet carrying six people crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday, January 31. The audio was recorded moments before the plane took off, and has been obtained by Fox News Digital. Emergency service members respond to a plane crash in a neighborhood near Cottman Avenue on January 31, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The chilling audio

In the audio, operators can be heard speaking as they frantically attempted to get in touch with the Learjet 55 before it crashed. “What’s going on down there?” an air traffic controller can be heard saying.

“We have a lost aircraft. We’re not exactly sure what happened. So, we’re trying to figure it out,” replies another air traffic controller. “The field is going to be closed so no inbounds-outbounds.”

The crash occurred three miles away from the Pennsylvania airport, with Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirming that all the six passengers were Mexican nationals. Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company operating the plane, said that there were four crew members and two passengers on the – a pilot, copilot, physician, paramedic, pediatric patient and her mother.

The pediatric patient who died among the others was a young girl heading home to Mexico after receiving “life-saving treatment” in the US. Shai Gold, spokesman for Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, reportedly said of the girl, “She fought quite a lot to survive, and unfortunately this tragedy on the way home.”

Philly Mayor Cherelle Parker said that the jet crashed in a residential neighborhood around three miles away from the Pennsylvania airport. In an X post, City Councilman Mike Driscoll confirmed that “mass casualties” were reported.

President Donald Trump responded to the tragedy too, writing on Truth Social, “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”