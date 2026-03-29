Plainville shooting update: Who was Patrick King? Man kills girlfriend, children in murder-suicide case

A deadly standoff in Plainville, Connecticut, ended in a murder-suicide involving a local man identified as Patrick King. King first shot his girlfriend and children, inside a Milford Street residence, before shooting himself on Friday, March 27. SWAT standoff in Connecticut ends in tragedy as authorities confirm Patrick King shot himself and his girlfriend and children inside the Milford Street house. (Unsplash)

Police and SWAT teams were called to the scene on Milford Street after reports of a domestic disturbance, prompting a large emergency response that lasted several hours before officers were able to enter the home.

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Victims and suspect identified Plainville authorities Chief Chris Vangele stated in a press conference on Saturday morning that on Friday, a woman called authorities to report that her brother, 27-year-old Patrick J. King, had called her and claimed to have shot and killed his girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter.

The victims were identified as Felicia Matthews, 31, their 4-year-old daughter, Ava R. King, and Matthews' daughter from a previous relationship, 12-year-old Melina Matthews.

Authorities revealed in the press conference that Melina Matthews was a middle school student in Plainville, and the family moved into the Milford Street house in January.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with neighbours describing the area as quiet and expressing disbelief over the events.