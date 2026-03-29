Plainville shooting update: Who was Patrick King? Man kills girlfriend, children in murder-suicide case
SWAT standoff in Connecticut ends in tragedy as authorities confirm Patrick King shot himself and his girlfriend and children inside the Milford Street house.
A deadly standoff in Plainville, Connecticut, ended in a murder-suicide involving a local man identified as Patrick King. King first shot his girlfriend and children, inside a Milford Street residence, before shooting himself on Friday, March 27.
Police and SWAT teams were called to the scene on Milford Street after reports of a domestic disturbance, prompting a large emergency response that lasted several hours before officers were able to enter the home.
Read more: Trumbull Mall shooting: What happened at Connecticut shopping center? Active shooter reports emerge
Victims and suspect identified
Plainville authorities Chief Chris Vangele stated in a press conference on Saturday morning that on Friday, a woman called authorities to report that her brother, 27-year-old Patrick J. King, had called her and claimed to have shot and killed his girlfriend and their 4-year-old daughter.
The victims were identified as Felicia Matthews, 31, their 4-year-old daughter, Ava R. King, and Matthews' daughter from a previous relationship, 12-year-old Melina Matthews.
Authorities revealed in the press conference that Melina Matthews was a middle school student in Plainville, and the family moved into the Milford Street house in January.
The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with neighbours describing the area as quiet and expressing disbelief over the events.
Also read: When will I-15 reopen? Officer-involved shooting closes Interstate 15 between Murray and South Salt Lake, Utah
SWAT response and discovery inside the home
According to Vanghele, King called his sister and mother before the sister called 911 at 3:53 p.m.
Authorities initially responded to reports of a potentially armed individual barricaded inside the residence, leading to the deployment of a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.
After the sister's 911 call was received, police established a perimeter around the Milford Street residence and dispatched the SWAT team, made up of cops from different communities.
Police sent drones into the home, and a negotiator sought to contact King by cell phone to negotiate his surrender. According to Vanghele, after about two hours of bargaining, the police used pepper gas in the home to force King to surrender.
When the pepper spray was deployed, King shot himself in the head. The police performed life-saving procedures, but King was eventually pronounced dead, Vanghele said in the press conference.
The weapon King used to shoot himself and his family had been registered, and King had a permit to carry the same.
The police then entered King's home and found Felicia, Ava and Melina shot dead.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More