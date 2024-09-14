Pope Francis says Kamala Harris and Donald Trump ‘both against life’ on this topic

Pope Francis has said VP Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump were “both against life” for their takes on abortion during a press conference aboard the papal plane as he returned from an extensive trip across Asia. Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

While in his flight from Singapore to Jakarta pope noted a moral dilemma that American voters might face when choosing between Harris and Trump in the November election.

When asked by reporters how Catholics should navigate the choice between a candidate who supports abortion rights and another who advocates deporting millions of migrants, Pope Francis responded, “They are both against life — the one who throws away migrants and the one who kills children.”

Harris-Trump's key presidential topic: abortion and immigration

When asked whether it would be morally permissible for a Catholic voter to support a candidate who backs abortion rights, the pope responded, “One must vote,” even in cases where the available options are morally difficult.

He acknowledged the challenge of choosing between candidates with differing but significant flaws, saying, “One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? that lady or that gentleman? I do not know,” but American Catholics “with a conscience should think on this and do it.”

“It should be clear that sending migrants away, denying migrants the capacity to work, to not welcome migrants, it is a sin. It is grave,” he said.

He went on to argue that immigration is a fundamental right dating back to biblical times. Drawing references from the Old Testament, Francis reminded his audience that the people of Israel were called upon to care for “the orphan, the widow, and the stranger — that is, the migrant.”

He reiterated the Catholic Church’s firm stance on abortion, calling it “murder,” while explaining, “Whether you like the word or not, it is a killing. It is an assassination, and on this, we should be clear.”

While returning, he also told reporters that he is “happy with the dialogue with China” and expressed, “China is a promise and a hope for the church.”