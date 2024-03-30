Powerball drawing nears $935 million after months of no jackpot winner

Winning the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots is what most lottery players dream of. After several months of drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot is close to $1 billion. The last time somebody won the hefty amount was on New Year's Day. Since then, 37 consecutive drawings with no winner have been made. On Saturday night, lottery players will have a shot at winning the Powerball jackpot, which now amounts to a whopping $935 million. Powerball jackpot now stands at $935 million for Saturday, March 30 drawing(AP)

Powerball jackpot consecutive drawings without winner

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for nearly three months now. The highest streak for drawings without a winner is 41, which was set twice in 2021 and 2022. According to the game, the odds of winning the jackpot prize is 1 in 292.2 million. Given the rarity of the prize, jackpots are particularly popular among lottery players, leading to increased sales.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The frequency of jackpots with hefty amounts for Powerball and Mega Millions has surged in recent years as both games have doubled the prices of tickets and lowered the odds of winning. The largest Powerball lottery win in history was last year in February when a winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles for a $2.04 billion jackpot.

As for the current jackpot, which has grown to $935 million, will be up for grabs for one single winner. The person who wins the jackpot will be able to either opt for a cash payout of $452.3 million or an annuity, which is paid over the course of 30 years. However, the jackpot prizes are subject to federal taxes and other state taxes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 pm ET. The famed lottery game is played in 45 states plus Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The next drawing is on Saturday, March 30, which is the game's 5th largest jackpot.