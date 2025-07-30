Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
‘Tsunamis will hit repeatedly’: US, Japan on alert after Russia quake; 3-metre high waves feared: What we know so far

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 06:41 am IST

Meteorological agencies issue advisories for a tsunamis 1 to 3 metres high along Pacific coast in Japan and US state of Hawaii

A powerful earthquake that struck off Russia's east coast on Tuesday has triggered a Pacific Ocean tsunami advisory for the US and Japan, among parts of other countries.

The quake had an initial estimated magnitude of 8 which was later upgraded to 8.7. (Unsplash/Representative)
American authorities issued a tsunami advisory for areas that include Alaska and Hawaii. Up to three-metre-high waves are expected in Hawaii and in Russia, the US tsunami center said, as per news agency AFP.

Japan’s meteorological agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to one metre at first, then upgraded it to three metres.

"Tsunamis will strike repeatedly. Do not enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted," the agency said.

No damage has been been reported so far.

Where is Kamchatka, where quake hit

  • The quake had an initial estimated magnitude of 8 which was later upgraded to 8.7.
  • It had its epicentre about 136 km east of Petropavlovsk, in Russia's Kamchatka peninsula.
  • Registered at a depth of 19 km, the earthquake hit around half an hour before midnight GMT.
  • There was no immediate information from Russia about how Kamchatka was affected.

A University of Tokyo seismologist Shinichi Sakai told NHK that a distant earthquake could cause a tsunami that affects Japan if its epicentre is shallow.

This one comes in that category as shallow earthquakes are generally defined as those with a focal depth of 0-70 km. This one was less than 20 km.

The quake was about 160 miles (250 km) away from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost of the country's four big islands, and was felt only slightly, according to Japan’s NHK television.

Japan, part of the area known as the Pacific ring of fire, is one of the world's most quake-prone country.

(Inputs by AFP, AP)

