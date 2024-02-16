Prince Harry and Meghan's blunt response to personal attacks after ‘three days to behave’ remark

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a blunt response to their critics, declaring that they "will not be broken." This bold statement comes in the wake of intense media scrutiny surrounding their recent Canada trip, personal attacks fueled by a 'make or break' narrative, and the new Sussex website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up on Wednesday having a great time at the 2025 Invictus Games training camp in British Columbia. Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Harry and Meghan clap back at critics over website backlash row

“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple,” a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to Mirror on Thursday. “They’re still here.” It added.

In the midst of King Charles' cancer diagnosis, public attention turned to Harry and Meghan as they were seen in Canada, sparking controversy over their activities, including launching a new website and changing their children's surname. The statement further read, “They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized. This couple will not be broken.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent defense comes amid a storm of criticism, sparked by a Telegraph report suggesting that the couple, aged 42 and 39, “have three days to prove they can behave” during their Vancouver visit for the Invictus Games if “they want to salvage a relationship with the Royal family.” Criticism arose from their continued use of the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" titles despite stepping down from senior royal roles in 2020.

The move came following Prince Harry's recent trip to the UK to see his cancer-stricken father, King Charles. According to reports, the two spoke for forty-five minutes. They have, however, kept the specifics of their conversation private, with PageSix sources indicating their intention to maintain this privacy. Nonetheless, as Harry is scheduled for press engagements over the next few days to promote the 2025 games, reporters may inevitably ask him about their brief encounter.

Prince Harry and Meghan change the surname of their kids

Earlier this week, the Sussexes skipped the Super Bowl 2024 to launch their website, sparking controversy with their continued use of royal titles and the UK coat of arms on Sussex.com, despite stepping back from royal duties four years ago. Additionally, it was disclosed that Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, decided against using the Mountbatten-Windsor surname and instead gave their children, 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet, the surname Sussex.