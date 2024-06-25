 Prince William could be ‘scary’ as he ‘refuses’ to talk to Prince Harry and ‘bans’ him from… - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi
Prince William could be ‘scary’ as he ‘refuses’ to talk to Prince Harry and ‘bans’ him from…

ByShweta Kukreti
Jun 25, 2024 09:45 PM IST

Prince William is alleged to dominate the Royal family “with a rod of iron” as he is “refusing” to initiate talks with Prince Harry.

Amidst straining ties between Prince William and Prince Harry, a royal insider has claimed that the Prince of Wales is “calling the shots” in the Royal family and showing no interest to initiate talks with his younger brother.

Prince William has decided to put off any reunion with Harry, even if the source claimed that King Charles wants to spend more time with him.(AP)
William is alleged to dominate the Royal family “with a rod of iron”, as per the claims, which are made in the wake of a YouGov poll that demonstrates the Prince of Wales as the most recognised male royal.

According to the source, William could be "scary" since he appears to have taken on the role of Prince Philip. He had assumed the role of family disciplinarian yielded by his grandfather.

“Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed. Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline... He can be scary!” the Daily Beast reported, citing the insider.

The Prince of William's allegedly enforces this discipline by imposing permanent "ban on Harry" returning to the family fold in any way.

Moreover, William has decided to put off any reunion with Harry, even if the source claimed that King Charles wants to spend more time with him.

The source claimed that the Prince of Wales' refusal to communicate with Prince Harry against the will of the monarch "tells you everything you need to know about who is really in charge."

Kate tops the new poll on Royal family members

Princess Kate continues to be the most beloved member of the present royal family set, with an approval rating of 71%, as per YouGov polling data on Britain's major royals.

Prince William and Princess Anne are closely behind her, with approval scores of 67 and 65%, respectively.

Prince Edward and King Charles have also received favorable ratings from the British public with 57% and 58%, respectively. Prince Andrew remains at the bottom of the table with a mere 9% approval rating.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered a further setback, with a noticeable drop in their influence and stature in the new poll.

While Meghan Markle stands at 26%, Andrew's daughter Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are at 27% and 29%.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
