Will King Charles cut short upcoming Australia visit amid cancer battle? Doctors fear he's doing…

King Charles resumed his Royal duties with enthusiasm attending several events and Buckingham Palace parties in order to “make up for lost time”. Despite his health concerns, the King recently attended Trooping the Colour ceremony with Queen Camilla, son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Earlier, he was reportedly rushed to a hospital just a day before the D-Day commemorations took place in Normandy. Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla are scheduled to visit Australia and Samoa. (via REUTERS)

The King and Queen are set to shorten their upcoming visits due to worries expressed by his doctors that Charles is “doing too much” amidst his ongoing cancer treatment.

King Charles' upcoming tour and worries around it

The monarch is scheduled to visit Australia and Samoa with his wife Camilla. However, it is likely that their planned trip to New Zealand may not take place. “It will be a bitter disappointment on both sides,” an insider told The Mirror.

The 75-year-old King, who was diagnosed with cancer in February and has been receiving weekly treatment ever since, has been urged to back off his commitments. The royal tour will include a visit to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the island nation of Samoa, which is regarded as a major trip for Charles.

"Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the King’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself. It’s very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future," the source stated.

The King was hospitalized for three nights in January due to an enlarged prostate. His weekly treatment is expected to continue for a few more months.

What Buckingham Palace and Australian PM have to say?

Although the monarch's visit to Australia will mark the first time a monarch has been there since Queen Elizabeth II in 2011, authorities are currently working with the federal government Down Under to finalize Charles and Camilla's itinerary in the coming weeks.

Buckingham Palace has not officially confirmed any of the information, but competition is fierce between government and charitable organisations following instructions that there will be a significant decrease in the number of engagements due to the King's health.

According to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the logistics of a potential visit are already being planned. He stressed that the Royal Family is always welcome in Australia, adding that the King has always stood for Australians and shown affection and support during natural disasters.