Putin’s two secret sons with an ex-Olympic gymnast live luxurious, hidden lives with no government records: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly has two secret sons with a former Olympic gymnast, and they are leading a life of extraordinary luxury away from the public eye. Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday. (AP)

Details revealed by a Russian investigative journalism website cite the names of the two children: Ivan, 9, and Vladimir Jr., 5, who are being raised in isolation. Despite being one of the most powerful political leaders globally, Putin’s personal life remains shrouded in mystery, but this recent revelation has made startling claims.

Russian president Putin’s secret kids

According to The Dossier Centre, Vladimir Putin and former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva have two secret sons who are living in luxurious isolation from the public eye. This report, while not independently verified by Hindustan Times, is the first instance where details about the identities and lives of Putin’s hidden family members have been made public.

The report also claims that Ivan and Vladimir Jr. spend most of their time at their dad's super secure and heavily guarded house by Lake Valdai, northwest of Moscow. The kids who are too young to care for themselves, are reportedly surrounded by nannies, teachers, and officers from the Kremlin Federal Guard. “They have to play mostly alone or with adults. They only see their parents late at night," the report mentioned.

No records of Putin’s kids in government database

The Dossier Centre's explosive report claimed that while they have pictures of Ivan, they have chosen not to publish them for ethical reasons. Additionally, Putin’s sons are not listed in government databases. From the start, they've been given special documents usually used for spies and people with government protection.

“Their dates of birth are only known by their immediate family. They don’t fly on regular flights, they have separate planes,” the report mentioned. “They don’t attend kindergartens or schools, they are [taught by] hired governesses. They live in residences guarded by the FSO, sail on yachts and ride armoured trains.”

Putin’s bond with his secret sons

The report reveals that Ivan was born in the spring of 2015 in Switzerland, while Vladimir Jr. was born in the spring of 2019 in Moscow. The report points out that Putin's the only one who can be tough with them and mentions that Ivan loves Disney characters a lot, which is different from what Putin likes, which are cartoons from the Soviet era.

Though Putin has not openly talked about his sons, he recently mentioned to schoolchildren in Siberia that "the younger members of my family speak Chinese." It is reported that the children are also learning English and German in addition to ski learning. Also, the report talks about how Putin sometimes plays ice hockey with his older son at a private rink at his Valdai estate.

The report reveals that Ivan Putin has shared with his tutors and security personnel that Vladimir Putin celebrated his birth with the words, "Hurray! Finally! A boy!" The Dossier Center, run by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who's living in exile, says that Putin's kids don't get to see him much, but he treats them even better than he did his daughters.