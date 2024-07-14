Rapper 50 Cent’s bizarre Donald Trump tribute goes viral post assassination attempt: He ‘gets shot and now I’m trending’

In the strangest way possible, rapper 50 Cent paid tribute to former President Donald Trump at a concert following an apparent assassination attempt planned against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. 50 Cent performed his iconic track "Many Men," which speaks of his own near-death experience, at his Boston gig on Saturday after Donald Trump survived an apparent assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. The rapper sang the song while a banner of his altered album art honoured Trump was displayed in the back.

Trump was shot on Saturday, July 13, during his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Although now “fine,” the near-fatal incident left the former president’s right ear grazed, as pictures showed blood streaming down the side of his head and face. He was reportedly shot by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Soon after the incident, the “In Da Club” rapper also started trending on social media. The hip-hop mogul jumped on X/Twitter on Saturday night, sharing, “Trump gets shot, and now I’m trending.” His post came along with a bizarre edited version of the album cover of his breakthrough debut release, “Get Rich or Die Tryin.’”

But, even before that revised poster, topped by Trump’s face on his own body, made it to social media, the hip-hop mogul posted a picture of Trump from the Saturday rally as he was seen pumping his fist with blood falling down his face after experiencing the harrowing incident. 50 edited this picture to his iconic 2023 track, “Many Men (Wish Death),” playing in the background. “I know the vibes we are all in trouble now !’ he captioned the post.

Watch 50 Cent perform “Many Men” after Trump survived the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania:

Ironically, this song from 50’s debut studio album speaks of his own near-death experiences, as he was infamously shot nine times in 2000. Drawing parallels between 50’s circumstances from the past and Trump’s recent horrors was seemingly a piece of cake.

“Many men wish death upon me/ Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see/ I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be/ And n—– tryin’ to take my life away,” open 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death).”

Following reports also showed visuals of his supposed Boston gig on Saturday, where 50 performed the song with the same altered album art displayed behind him on a screen. Like the rapper’s tweets, fans shared videos of his performance online, which eventually went viral.

Fans lightheartedly played around with the idea that Trump should definitely walk out to “Many Men” at his next rally. “Trump team better be calling for the Many Men remix,” someone commented on 50’s post. Someone else played with the album’s title, referencing Trump’s near-death experience in Pennsylvania: “Get elected or die trying..”

Another user requested 50 in the comments to “authorise [Trump] to use Many Men for his campaign.”

Several other video edits of scenes from the Saturday rally playing to the “Many Men” later emerged on the micro-blogging platform.