 Rebirth Island returns to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, here's what to know - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rebirth Island returns to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, here's what to know

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 26, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Rebirth Island is a small map based on Alcatraz Island, which made its debut in the first Warzone

Call of Duty is bringing back its iconic fast-paced map, Rebirth Island. Activision has recently teased the upcoming map, which is expected to be part of the third season of the game. Ever since Rebirth Island was teased during last year's Call of Duty: Next event, the anticipation for the map is at an all-time high. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know:

Call of Duty is bringing back the Rebirth Island to Warzone Season 3(X, formerly Twitter/ Call of Duty)
Call of Duty is bringing back the Rebirth Island to Warzone Season 3(X, formerly Twitter/ Call of Duty)

When is Rebirth Island returning to Call of Duty: Warzone?

The island is set to return to the Call of Duty in Warzone Season 3, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 3. An update will be rolled out for the new season at 9 am PT/4 pm GMT. Rebirth Island is a small map based on Alcatraz Island, which made its debut in the first Warzone.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Call of Duty shared the first glimpse of the map on X, formerly Twitter, Monday night, along with the caption, “Rebirth Island returns on April 3 #RebirthDay Where are we dropping?” The photo shows map locations, namely, “Dock, Industry, Chemical Engineering, Prison, Harbor, Control Center, Headquarters, Factory, Stronghold, and Living Quarters.”

What's new in Warzone Season 3?

Along with the new map, reliable social media sources for Call of Duty updates have also teased various new weapons that will be introduced in the upcoming season. As revealed on X, formerly Twitter, the new season will include weapons based on guns from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Those weapons are: Assault rifle- Bal, Sniper rifle- Mors, and Submachine gun- MP9.

While most of the details are still under wraps, if Warzone follows the previous seasons' format, then Season 3 is expected to last around eight weeks, including a mid-season refresh after the first four weeks. The refresh generally introduces the next batch of updates, which could potentially include additional weapons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Rebirth Island returns to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, here's what to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On