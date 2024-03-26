Rebirth Island returns to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, here's what to know

Call of Duty is bringing back its iconic fast-paced map, Rebirth Island. Activision has recently teased the upcoming map, which is expected to be part of the third season of the game. Ever since Rebirth Island was teased during last year's Call of Duty: Next event, the anticipation for the map is at an all-time high. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: Call of Duty is bringing back the Rebirth Island to Warzone Season 3(X, formerly Twitter/ Call of Duty)

When is Rebirth Island returning to Call of Duty: Warzone?

The island is set to return to the Call of Duty in Warzone Season 3, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 3. An update will be rolled out for the new season at 9 am PT/4 pm GMT. Rebirth Island is a small map based on Alcatraz Island, which made its debut in the first Warzone.

Call of Duty shared the first glimpse of the map on X, formerly Twitter, Monday night, along with the caption, “Rebirth Island returns on April 3 #RebirthDay Where are we dropping?” The photo shows map locations, namely, “Dock, Industry, Chemical Engineering, Prison, Harbor, Control Center, Headquarters, Factory, Stronghold, and Living Quarters.”

What's new in Warzone Season 3?

Along with the new map, reliable social media sources for Call of Duty updates have also teased various new weapons that will be introduced in the upcoming season. As revealed on X, formerly Twitter, the new season will include weapons based on guns from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Those weapons are: Assault rifle- Bal, Sniper rifle- Mors, and Submachine gun- MP9.

While most of the details are still under wraps, if Warzone follows the previous seasons' format, then Season 3 is expected to last around eight weeks, including a mid-season refresh after the first four weeks. The refresh generally introduces the next batch of updates, which could potentially include additional weapons.