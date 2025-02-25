Reddit down in US: Users report ‘page not found’ error

Reddit is experiencing a widespread outage across the United States. Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report receiving a “page not found” error. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had logged over 1,500 outage reports, with users complaining that both the Reddit app and website were not working properly. Reddit down in US

Downdetector reports -

“My chats are down, people are like privately messaging me and they wont load in, is any one else having that problem??” one person inquired.

Another wrote, “All the profiles, including my own return ‘page not found.’”

A third user asked, “Anyone having problems viewing profiles and posts and comments?”

X reactions -

Several users also turned to X to report their issues.

One person complained, “Reddit is down and whenver I go to my profile I get an error message. Please fix this.”

Another added, “Reddit going down every 3 days is actually getting to me.”

Another user wrote, “I am unable to send any sort of messages idk if anyone else is having that problem too but i see one person with the same.”

“Reddit is down at the worst times,” complained another Reddit wrote.

As of now, Reddit has not responded to the outage reports.