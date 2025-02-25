Menu Explore
Reddit down in US: Users report ‘page not found’ error

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2025 12:28 AM IST

Reddit is experiencing widespread outage in the United States. Many users took to X to report ‘page not found’ error.

Reddit is experiencing a widespread outage across the United States. Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report receiving a “page not found” error. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had logged over 1,500 outage reports, with users complaining that both the Reddit app and website were not working properly.

Reddit down in US
Reddit down in US

Downdetector reports -

“My chats are down, people are like privately messaging me and they wont load in, is any one else having that problem??” one person inquired.

Another wrote, “All the profiles, including my own return ‘page not found.’”

A third user asked, “Anyone having problems viewing profiles and posts and comments?”

X reactions -

Several users also turned to X to report their issues.

One person complained, “Reddit is down and whenver I go to my profile I get an error message. Please fix this.”

Another added, “Reddit going down every 3 days is actually getting to me.”

Another user wrote, “I am unable to send any sort of messages idk if anyone else is having that problem too but i see one person with the same.”

“Reddit is down at the worst times,” complained another Reddit wrote.

As of now, Reddit has not responded to the outage reports.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
See More
