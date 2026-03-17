Rex Culpepper cause of death: How did ex-Syracuse QB and Brad Culpepper's son die?
The news of his death was shared by his fiancée, Savanna Morgan, in an emotional social media post on Monday.
Rex Culpepper, a former Syracuse quarterback, passed away at the age of 28. He was the son of NFL player Brad Culpepper.
Cause of death
According to Tampa Bay Times, Culpepper suffered fatal injuries in a dirt bike crash on Saturday in Georgia.
Fiancée pays tribute
The news of his death was shared by his fiancée, Savanna Morgan, in an emotional social media post on Monday.
"No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting. Rex didnt always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didnt realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other. And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us and not a moment spent apart. I dont regret a single day in our 6 years. You made six years feel like a lifetime Rexy," she wrote in an Instagram post.
Syracuse issues statement
Culpepper played for the Syracuse Orange football from 2016 to 2020, appearing in over 15 games and throwing for 1,546 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
During his college career, he moved between quarterback and tight end before ultimately returning to quarterback.
In a statement, Syracuse said, "Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the age of 28. Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him."
A cancer survivor
Rex Culpepper was a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with Testicular cancer in March 2018.
Despite undergoing chemotherapy, he participated in Syracuse’s spring game that year. Culpepper entered on the final drive and led the team to a touchdown.
He later received the Jim DaRin Courage Award and returned to play during his sophomore season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More