Rex Culpepper cause of death: How did ex-Syracuse QB and Brad Culpepper's son die?

Rex Culpepper, a former Syracuse quarterback, passed away at the age of 28. He was the son of NFL player Brad Culpepper. Rex Culpepper passed away at 28. (Instagram/ Savanna Morgan) Cause of death According to Tampa Bay Times, Culpepper suffered fatal injuries in a dirt bike crash on Saturday in Georgia. Fiancée pays tribute The news of his death was shared by his fiancée, Savanna Morgan, in an emotional social media post on Monday. "No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting. Rex didnt always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didnt realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other. And one thing about us is that we lived every single day like it was our last. We did every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places, there was never any free time with us and not a moment spent apart. I dont regret a single day in our 6 years. You made six years feel like a lifetime Rexy," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Syracuse issues statement Culpepper played for the Syracuse Orange football from 2016 to 2020, appearing in over 15 games and throwing for 1,546 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. During his college career, he moved between quarterback and tight end before ultimately returning to quarterback. In a statement, Syracuse said, "Our Orange family mourns the loss of Rex Culpepper, who passed away this weekend at the age of 28. Rex lived his life with endless passion, having overcome cancer at the age of 20 while playing for the Orange. Appearing in 30 games, Rex played football as fierce as he lived life. Our hearts are with the Culpepper family & all those who loved him."