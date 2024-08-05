RFK Jr's confession of dumping bear carcass in New York's Central Park sparks outrage, memes: ‘Did your brain worms…’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the independent presidential candidate, acknowledged that he dumped a dead bear cub in New York City's Central Park in 2014 after ditching plans to skin it. RFK Jr posted a bizarre video on X, in which he can be heard confessing how some of his drunk pals suggested that it would be a great idea to dump the dead bear off in Central park.

On Sunday, RFK Jr posted a bizarre video on X, in which he can be heard confessing how some of his drunk pals suggested that it would be a great idea to dump the dead bear off in Central park and staged the scene to “make it look like” that a bicyclist had run over the animal.

This shocking incident had baffled New Yorkers ten years ago after a dog found the deceased female bear in some bushes. Kennedy seemingly posted the video to counter a forthcoming New Yorker article that he thought would be a “bad story”.

Interestingly, he captioned the video as “Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker.”

Kennedy, who was speaking to actor Roseanne Barr in the video posted on X, claimed that a woman had struck and killed the bear with her car while he was driving behind her through New York’s Hudson Valley on a falconry expedition. He then placed the bear in his vehicle with the intent of skinning it and eating its meat. However, he ran out of time to take the bear home before having to catch a flight.

Kennedy told Barr that they thought “it would be amusing” for whoever found the carcass. However, he realised his mistake when “the next day it was on every television station. I was like, 'Oh my god, what did I do?'”

“I was worried because my prints were all over that bike … Luckily, the story died down after a while.”

Sharing a laugh with Barr, he stated that the New Yorker had found out about his role in the event, adding that “It’s gonna be a bad story.”

A look at 2014 police investigation

Florence Slatkin, a local who was residing near the park, told Associated Press that her friend's dog found something lying on the ground. "At first, we thought it was a bag of clothes or maybe a dead dog."

They later realised that it was a tiny bear "with its mouth wide open and scratches on the side." Following this, police arrived at the spot and discovered that the bear had injuries on its body. However, they were uncertain how it died, leading to a probe that was never resolved until RFK Jr's confession.

This admission comes after Kennedy announced that a parasite stuck in his brain and died. In addition, RFK Jr refuted claims that he had eaten a dog after one of his friends sent Vanity Fair his picture, showing that he was about to take a bite of charred animal. However, he later claimed the animal was a goat.

RFK Jr's admission floods social media with memes and jokes

The video posted by Kennedy has garnered over 9.9 million views so far, sparking a string of jokes and memes on X.

“You should NOT make decisions about anything !!! Did your brain worms direct you to to this?” one wondered.

“Is there some medication you keep forgetting to take?” another asked.

“An infinite number of monkeys could type for a million years and STILL not predict whatever the next RFK Jr. headline is gonna be,” user @JudeAtwood wrote.

"Trump just absolutely champing at the bit trying to get the news cycle back on him and then RFK jr. pops out of a cake screaming, “A DECADE AGO I STAGED THE MURDER OF A BEAR CUB IN CENTRAL PARK!!!” video blogger Hank Green reacted.

“Kristi Noem: No one will top my bizarre animal killing stories. RFK Jr.: Hold my bear,” one more commenting, referring to the South Dakota governor who admitted to killing her pet dog and a goat in her recently released book, ‘No Going Back’.