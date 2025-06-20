Rocket League down today in the US: Several users report service disruptions

Rocket League players across the United States are facing a widespread outage, with thousands reporting issues accessing the game’s online features. As of Friday, June 20, more than 1,100 users logged complaints on DownDetector, reporting server timeouts and disabled actions. Rocket League outage, impacting thousands of users in the U.S.(@RocketLeague/X)

The disruption has sparked frustration within the community, especially among players with daily log-ins. Several users took it X (formerly known as Twitter) to lodge their complaints against Rocket League.

A user wrote on X, “rocket league down for anyone else? try to queue rank and it says temporary disabled." A second user wrote, “Epic ruined rocket league man 10 years I’ve played this shit and servers have never gone down this much not to mention the needless updates they’re doing.” A third user wrote, “rocket league down in the middle of me challenging myself to a best of 7”

Another user wrote, “conveniently the last two times I've decided I wanted to play this game the servers are down... thanks Rocket League!.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.