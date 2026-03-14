Rocket League servers down: Thousands complain of widespread outage; how to fix login issue
Rocket League servers were reportedly down on Friday as thousands of users flocked to social media to complain about the outage.
Rocket League servers were reportedly down on Friday as thousands of users flocked to social media to complain about the outage. At the time of writing Downdetector noted over 8,000 complaints.
Several people complained they were being unable to login to servers.
The company issued a statement saying “We are aware of reports about matchmaking issues in Rocket League. Our team is already investigating and we will share an update as soon as we have a solution.” The cause for the outage remains unknown.
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Rocket League is a free-to-play, high-octane "soccar" (soccer with cars) video game developed by Psyonix. Reports indicate the game has over 1 million concurrent players during peak times as of March 2026.
Thus, many users expressed their frustration on social media with Rocket League being down. Downdetector showed that most people faced issues with the server connection while others complained about login issues.
Rocket League: Complains about outage
One person wrote on the Downdetector page “Can't find a game to connect to! Says SEARCHING!”. Another added “can't login. i was cooking too!”.
On X too many people expressed complaints. “Rocket league servers down ?,” one asked. Another added “How long do Rocket League servers go down for usually?”.
Yet another said “Rocket League servers are so ass. Everytime i play tournament i always have server problems. Every. Single. Time. FIX YOUR SERVERS”.
Rocket League: How to solve login issues
Some of the ways to solve login issues on Rocket League include checking the Epic Games Status page for server outages.
In the event of servers being online, one should restart the router and the game, verify game file integrity in the launcher, try to sync the system clock, and also clear the cache. One must also ensure there are no VPNs active and try switching to a wired connection.
However, given that Rocket League has admitted to the problem from their side, it is unlikely that a user level fix will solve the login problem.
While some people on Downdetector commented that servers were back up for them, many others complained about continuing to face problems. Downdetector also showed a spike from the initial 8,000-plus complaints mentioned at the start to over 13,000 complaints lodged with regards to accessing Rocket League.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More