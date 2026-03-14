Rocket League servers down: Thousands complain of widespread outage; how to fix login issue

Rocket League servers were reportedly down on Friday as thousands of users flocked to social media to complain about the outage. At the time of writing Downdetector noted over 8,000 complaints.

Several people complained they were being unable to login to servers.

The company issued a statement saying “We are aware of reports about matchmaking issues in Rocket League. Our team is already investigating and we will share an update as soon as we have a solution.” The cause for the outage remains unknown.

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Rocket League is a free-to-play, high-octane "soccar" (soccer with cars) video game developed by Psyonix. Reports indicate the game has over 1 million concurrent players during peak times as of March 2026.

Thus, many users expressed their frustration on social media with Rocket League being down. Downdetector showed that most people faced issues with the server connection while others complained about login issues.

Rocket League: Complains about outage One person wrote on the Downdetector page “Can't find a game to connect to! Says SEARCHING!”. Another added “can't login. i was cooking too!”.

On X too many people expressed complaints. “Rocket league servers down ?,” one asked. Another added “How long do Rocket League servers go down for usually?”.

Yet another said “Rocket League servers are so ass. Everytime i play tournament i always have server problems. Every. Single. Time. FIX YOUR SERVERS”.

Rocket League: How to solve login issues Some of the ways to solve login issues on Rocket League include checking the Epic Games Status page for server outages.

In the event of servers being online, one should restart the router and the game, verify game file integrity in the launcher, try to sync the system clock, and also clear the cache. One must also ensure there are no VPNs active and try switching to a wired connection.

However, given that Rocket League has admitted to the problem from their side, it is unlikely that a user level fix will solve the login problem.

While some people on Downdetector commented that servers were back up for them, many others complained about continuing to face problems. Downdetector also showed a spike from the initial 8,000-plus complaints mentioned at the start to over 13,000 complaints lodged with regards to accessing Rocket League.