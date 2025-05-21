Rod Wave was arrested on Tuesday, May 20, and taken into custody in Fulton County, Georgia, where he was hit with various charges. The charges included aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, pointing a gun at someone, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct, and tampering with evidence. Following Wave’s arrest and a jail report that surfaced, rumours and speculations on social media claimed he shot at his girlfriend Mini Barbie's car. Rod Wave arrested for shooting at Mini Barbie in Atlanta? Fulton County Jail report sparks speculation (rodwave/Instagram)

Did Rod Wave shoot at Mini Barbie?

It remains unclear what exactly transpired before Wave’s arrest, but there are no reports to suggest he shot at Barbie or her car. Wave was freed the same day, having secured his release through surety bonds, according to Baller Alert.

Rod Wave’s previous run-ins with the law

This is not the first time Wave, born Rodarius Marcell Green, has had a run-in with the law. He has faced multiple legal woes in the past, which include a dropped battery charge in 2022 and a firearm-related arrest in 2024 that was eventually dismissed.

In 2022, Wave was arrested in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida, on a felony charge of battery by strangulation. He was booked into jail just after midnight after being arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department, a charge report on the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office site showed.

In the 2024 incident, Wave was arrested for possession of ammunition or a weapon in Manatee County, Florida, the St. Petersburg Police Department confirmed, according to Variety. He was arrested on suspicions that he was involved in a gang-related shooting in Florida that left four people wounded. The shooting was believed to have happened on the night of March 31 that year.

Rod was taken to Manatee County Jail and identified as a convicted felon after the incident, but his attorneys denied the allegations. “Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing,” attorneys Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin wrote on Instagram. “The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition. Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day.”