Roland Steadham wife and kids: All on CBS meteorologist's family and net worth after Idaho tragedy

Roland Steadham, Idaho CBS News Channel 2's chief meteorologist, was among two people who died in a tragic plane crash near the Payette River in Idaho on Tuesday. Roland Steadham, 67, a renowned meteorologist with a passion for flying, tragically died in a plane crash in Idaho.

Steadham, aged 67, along with another unidentified man, was on board a small aircraft that struck a power line before plunging into the frigid river, located west of Montour and northeast of Emmett, shortly before 11 am on Tuesday, according to information from the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and KBOI 2 News.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 10:58 a.m. and discovered that both passengers of the plane had sustained fatal injuries, as stated by the Sheriff’s Office.

“For the past decade, Roland Steadham guided people through storm after storm in Idaho,” as per KBOI. “He loved to study the weather and shared it with people across Idaho. Roland’s excitement for the weather was contagious.”

Who was Roland Steadham? Steadham, the son of a Cuban immigrant, dedicated 35 years to his career as a meteorologist, with a significant portion of that time spent in South Florida where he forecasted hurricanes and severe thunderstorms for NBC 6 in Miami, as per his biography and LinkedIn profile.

Following this, he transitioned to work in Salt Lake City before eventually joining KBOI. In addition, he had a passion for flying and operated a small aircraft from Emmett. It remains uncertain if Steadham was the one piloting the plane, although he possessed a commercial pilot’s license.

Roland Steadham's family: All on his wife and kids Steadham is survived by his wife Erin Steadham and their six children.

Erin Steadham is generally a very reserved person. However, she once courageously recounted her experience with breast cancer and mentioned that it was a difficult period that the couple faced together.