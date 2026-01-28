Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Roland Steadham wife and kids: All on CBS meteorologist's family and net worth after Idaho tragedy

    Roland Steadham, a veteran meteorologist with 35 years of experience, tragically dies in a Idaho plane crash, leaving behind his wife and six children.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 11:25 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Roland Steadham, Idaho CBS News Channel 2's chief meteorologist, was among two people who died in a tragic plane crash near the Payette River in Idaho on Tuesday.

    Roland Steadham, 67, a renowned meteorologist with a passion for flying, tragically died in a plane crash in Idaho.
    Roland Steadham, 67, a renowned meteorologist with a passion for flying, tragically died in a plane crash in Idaho.

    Steadham, aged 67, along with another unidentified man, was on board a small aircraft that struck a power line before plunging into the frigid river, located west of Montour and northeast of Emmett, shortly before 11 am on Tuesday, according to information from the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and KBOI 2 News.

    Deputies arrived at the scene around 10:58 a.m. and discovered that both passengers of the plane had sustained fatal injuries, as stated by the Sheriff’s Office.

    “For the past decade, Roland Steadham guided people through storm after storm in Idaho,” as per KBOI. “He loved to study the weather and shared it with people across Idaho. Roland’s excitement for the weather was contagious.”

    Also Read: Date for ‘No Kings’ protest revealed: When is it and how many people are expected to participate?

    Who was Roland Steadham?

    Steadham, the son of a Cuban immigrant, dedicated 35 years to his career as a meteorologist, with a significant portion of that time spent in South Florida where he forecasted hurricanes and severe thunderstorms for NBC 6 in Miami, as per his biography and LinkedIn profile.

    Following this, he transitioned to work in Salt Lake City before eventually joining KBOI. In addition, he had a passion for flying and operated a small aircraft from Emmett. It remains uncertain if Steadham was the one piloting the plane, although he possessed a commercial pilot’s license.

    Roland Steadham's family: All on his wife and kids

    Steadham is survived by his wife Erin Steadham and their six children.

    Erin Steadham is generally a very reserved person. However, she once courageously recounted her experience with breast cancer and mentioned that it was a difficult period that the couple faced together.

    Roland Steadham's net worth

    During Steadham's professional journey as a meteorologist, he successfully amassed a net worth estimated to be between $1 Million and $3 Million, as per various US media reports.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Roland Steadham Wife And Kids: All On CBS Meteorologist's Family And Net Worth After Idaho Tragedy
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes