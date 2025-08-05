Rosa Fire map, evacuation updates: Fast-moving wildfire near Anza, Pinyon Pines closes Highway 74| Videos
A fast-moving wildfire, dubbed the Rosa Fire, has burned approximately 1,200 acres in Riverside County, California. The fire ignited Monday afternoon near Highway 74, between Anza and Pinyon Pines.
View fire map here.
Evacuation Orders Issued For:
RVC-1983-A
RVC-2051
RVC-2121
RVC-2122-A
Evacuation Warnings Issued For:
RVC-1984
RVC-2052
RVC-2122-B
Care and Reception Center:
Anza Community Center
56630 Highway 371, Anza, CA 92539
Animal Evacuation Shelters:
San Jacinto Animal Shelter
581 S. Grand Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
Coachella Valley Animal Campus
72050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms, CA
