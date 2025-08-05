Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Rosa Fire map, evacuation updates: Fast-moving wildfire near Anza, Pinyon Pines closes Highway 74| Videos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 05:49 am IST

Rosa Fire burned approximately 1,200 acres in Riverside County, California. The fire ignited near Highway 74, between Anza and Pinyon Pines.

A fast-moving wildfire, dubbed the Rosa Fire, has burned approximately 1,200 acres in Riverside County, California. The fire ignited Monday afternoon near Highway 74, between Anza and Pinyon Pines. View fire map here.

Rosa Fire burned approximately 1,200 acres in Riverside County, California.(Representational image/ REUTERS)
Rosa Fire burned approximately 1,200 acres in Riverside County, California.(Representational image/ REUTERS)

Evacuation Orders Issued For:

RVC-1983-A

RVC-2051

RVC-2121

RVC-2122-A

Evacuation Warnings Issued For:

RVC-1984

RVC-2052

RVC-2122-B

Care and Reception Center:

Anza Community Center

56630 Highway 371, Anza, CA 92539

Animal Evacuation Shelters:

San Jacinto Animal Shelter

581 S. Grand Avenue, San Jacinto, CA

Coachella Valley Animal Campus

72050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms, CA

