Fri, Jan 02, 2026
Roselle Park, NJ fire: Massive Valley Road blaze prompts Cranford road closures; videos surface

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Jan 02, 2026 05:10 am IST

The fire prompted road closures in nearby Cranford. Cranford police reported that North Avenue is closed in both directions heading into Roselle Park.

A massive fire erupted at a warehouse in Roselle Park, New Jersey, Thursday evening. According to local alert pages, the blaze occurred near the intersection of Valley Road and Westfield Avenue in Union County.

Massive fire reported in Roselle Park, New Jersey.(UnSplash)
Road closures

Despite the closures, the north and southbound entrances and exits to the Garden State Parkway remain open and accessible from Cranford.

News / World News / US News / Roselle Park, NJ fire: Massive Valley Road blaze prompts Cranford road closures; videos surface
