Roselle Park, NJ fire: Massive Valley Road blaze prompts Cranford road closures; videos surface

A massive fire erupted at a warehouse in Roselle Park, New Jersey, Thursday evening. According to local alert pages, the blaze occurred near the intersection of Valley Road and Westfield Avenue in Union County. Massive fire reported in Roselle Park, New Jersey.(UnSplash)

Road closures

The fire prompted road closures in nearby Cranford. Cranford police reported that North Avenue is closed in both directions heading into Roselle Park.

Despite the closures, the north and southbound entrances and exits to the Garden State Parkway remain open and accessible from Cranford.