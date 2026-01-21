Ruthies Diner on fire: Crews battling blaze at Lincoln Hwy, Ligonier, Pennsylvania; see videos
A massive fire broke out at Ruthies Diner at 1850 Lincoln Hwy, Ligonier, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as per scanner reports. Reports indicated a building fire in Westmoreland County.
A local news outlet reported that crews were battling a ‘large fire’. Route 30 was reportedly closed on both sides due to the fire. Multiple companies are responding to the situation.
A cause for the fire is not known yet. There are no injuries reported yet, as per The Tribune-Review. Ruthies Diner's site notes that it closes at 8 pm, which is minutes before the fire was reported to 911.
Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.
Visuals of fire at Ruthies Diner
A page shared visuals from the scene and wrote “First crew on scene with footage.”
Several people expressed sorrow at the news that the diner had caught fire. “Very sad. Ruthies Diner on fire. Praying everyone is ok,” the person wrote.
A person, seemingly fond of the food there, remarked “Oh no!!!!!!! The best breakfast around!!!”. Yet another added, “It's a sad sad day.” Some people reminisced about the times they'd spent at the diner. “NO!!!!! Just the other night when we drove past I was telling Roger and Willow how when I was a kid I'd order chocolate milk there even though it wasn't a menu item and the waitress would always come back with it and some syrup still on the bottom of the cup for me to stir in..,” a person remarked on Facebook.
Ruthies Diner has been a community staple since it opened doors in 1957, and the news of the blaze has sent shockwaves through the community.
Another video of the blaze was shared, from some distance.
“Ruthie’s Diner in Ligonier on Fire!,” the person remarked. “So bad,” added another.
